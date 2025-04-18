news
Arch Says Goodbye to Redis, Adopts Valkey
Quoting: Arch Says Goodbye to Redis, Adopts Valkey —
Valkey has already seen several stable releases, with the latest version 8.1 coming out just two weeks ago, boasting impressive benchmarks, claiming sub‑millisecond response times under heavy loads. But what’s even more important is that many Linux distributions have started including Valkey in their repositories, replacing Redis, which is no longer considered open-source.
What this means in practice is that Valkey is quietly becoming the default offering for countless developers who need an in-memory key/value NoSQL data store. And now, Arch Linux has joined the list of distributions making the switch.
Today, Arch’s maintainers announced that Valkey will replace Redis in Arch’s [extra] repository. In light of this, as of April 17, 2025, the “redis” package will enter a two-week grace period. During this 14-day window, users can continue to install and update Redis directly from the repo, ensuring they have sufficient time to test and migrate existing deployments.