Open Source Security at Risk From Poor Oversight

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Apr 14, 2025



Quoting: Open Source Faces Rising Threats From Poor Security Oversight —

Open-source software has become a prime target in the escalating wave of cybersecurity threats. As attacks grow more sophisticated, the open-source community is racing to close critical security gaps and stop malicious code before it spreads.

With open-source code used in most commercial software, infection risks are rampant across most industries. It is indispensable and dangerously neglected, remarked Jason Soroko, senior fellow at certificate lifecycle management firm Sectigo.