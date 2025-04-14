news
T2 Linux SDE 25.4 Released with Latest AMD ROCm for RISCV-64 and ARM64
User visible changes in T2 Linux SDE 25.4 include the port of the latest AMD ROCm to 64-bit RISC-V and ARM64 (AArch64) architectures for HPC (High Performance Computing) and AI, latest KDE Plasma, GNOME, and Xfce desktop environments, web installer sys-root / container bootstrap support, OpenCL by default, as well as Rust and QEMU support for SPARC64/32.
This release also restores support for the ReiserFS file system and Orinocco (AirPort) Wi-Fi drivers, introduces a new alternative for handling packages like libjpeg-turbo, sdl-compat, etc., and ships some of the latest GNU/Linux technologies, including GCC 14.2, LLVM/Clang 20.1, Glibc 2.41, Musl 1.2.5, uClibC 1.0.49, Mesa 25.0.3, and Linux kernel 6.14.