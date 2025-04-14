news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Apr 14, 2025



Quoting: Towards a transition from KWallet to Secret Service | Mart —

Historically passwords and credentials in all of our apps and services (such as kio and our Network Manager plasmoid), are stored and managed by our KWallet subsystem and API. In a similar way, GNOME had gnome-keyring, and other similar systems were available. A major problem was the mutually incompatible interface between them, making impossible to have a single place where all the passwords go.

For this reason, a standard DBus interface called Secret Service has been developed, and systems like KWallet, gnome-keyring and KeepassXC have adopted the interface as well.

In the future, we want to eventually port our applications to use the Secret Service API directly, preferably via the QtKeychain library (some applications already do), which will use Secret Service natively on Linux. And as a bonus the Windows/Android native systems on those platforms will work too.

This will make our applications work much better, be more integrated in other desktops or platforms, and be less dependent on the KWallet framework which has big legacy code parts at this point.