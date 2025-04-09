news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Apr 09, 2025



Quoting: Plasma 6.3.4 Now Available » Linux Magazine —

The KDE Plasma team announced the availability of the latest release of their popular desktop environment, Plasma version 6.3.4. This release is mostly about fixing bugs and preventing crashes, but it does include a new addition to the sidebar-style user-interface (UI) elements.

The most common issue fixed addressed the problem of Plasma crashing when a screen is unplugged. The developers also improved several KWin effects (such as Wobbly Windows) and improved the results when the screen recorder, Spectacle, is used on a display with fractional scaling enabled. Also, the user switcher widget has had a bit of a UI refresh so the username text is laid out more logically.

There are several other bug fixes that cover everything from the Bluetooth wizard to Plasma Discover (and everything in between). You'll find fixes in the Breeze theme, KMenuEdit, copy/paste, the Weather Report app, plasma-vault, Plasma Workspace, print-manager, and more.