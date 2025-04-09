news
Games: Croc Legend of the Gobbos, The Fortress of Dr. Radiaki, and More
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Croc Legend of the Gobbos Remaster out now on GOG
Out now and exclusive to the GOG store, Croc Legend of the Gobbos returns with a Remaster from Argonaut Games, bringing the classic back with many modern enhancements. One I missed from last week, you'll need Wine / Proton to run it on Linux so to make it easier you can use the likes of Heroic Games or Lutris.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Retro FPS classic The Fortress of Dr. Radiaki is coming to Steam with an enhanced edition
The Fortress of Dr. Radiaki originally released back in 1994 and it's getting a little revival thanks to ZOOM Platform Media / Lee Jacobson with a Steam release due out in May. It actually had a re-release already back in 2023 on the ZOOM Platform store, and now it's getting expanded again.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Fast-paced car combat game FUMES has an awesome demo worth playing
FUMES is simply awesome. Bringing back retro fast-paced car combat that feels like the classic Interstate '76 and Twisted Metal meets Mad Max only more crazy with boss battles and all sorts. It runs perfectly on Linux with Proton 9.0-4 tested in the demo.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Team Fortress 2 Legacy (not to be confused with Team Fortress 2 Classic) is coming to Steam
Valve have truly opened the floodgates for Team Fortress 2 mod teams when they added TF2 to the Source SDK, with Team Fortress 2 Legacy announced for a Steam release. Not to be confused with Team Fortress 2 Classic which is also coming to Steam.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Get some quality highly-rated indies in the Armor Games Humble Bundle
The Armor Games Humble Bundle brings 10 interesting looking highly-rated indie games for you, a nice chance to grab something new for the week. Great to see more good game bundles from Humble Bundle. On top of the Fellow Traveller Humble Bundle, a really good Humble Choice for April 2025 and the Tactical Triumph and Dice and Destiny bundles.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Boomer shooter Gravelord adds controller support and gets Steam Deck Verified
Gravelord is an Early Access boomer shooter from Fatbot Games, creators of the dungeon crawler series Vaporum, and the latest update makes it more accessible with it now Steam Deck Verified thanks to the addition of controller support.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ SILENT HILL f gets rated Steam Deck Playable
Nice to see Valve getting more pre-release testing done for major games. SILENT HILL f has now been rated Steam Deck Playable. Be sure to also check out my Steam Deck Verified round-up for early April 25 with new and upcoming games.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ The Jackbox Party Pack 11 is on the way and Trivia Murder Party 3 teased
Jackbox Games just held their first Jackbox Direct event to detail what they're working on with Jackbox Party Pack 11 being announced with all-new games. Additionally, we got a tease of a standalone game Trivia Murder Party 3.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Cooling device app CoolerControl v2.1 brings Zero RPM support, improved AMD RDNA 3/4 support and more
A rather big release for CoolerControl is now available with version 2.1 bringing numerous major feature enhancements to the popular open source app. This enables you to control all your cooling devices on Linux across CPUs, GPUs, RGB lighting and more. We also saw a big update to the Linux GPU Control Application (LACT) app just recently too.