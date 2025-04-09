IPFire 2.29 - Core Update 193 released

news

We are happy to announce the release of IPFire 2.29 - Core Update 193. This is an important update that brings a number of significant improvements, including support for post-quantum cryptography in IPsec and a major update to the core toolchain. These changes are part of our ongoing work to keep IPFire secure, modern, and efficient. As always, we recommend installing this update as soon as possible to benefit from the latest enhancements and fixes.