Fwupd 2.0.8 Adds New Plugins to Update the UEFI Signature Database and KEK

Coming about three weeks after DXVK 2.6, this release improves support for AMD Vega GPUs by removing the sparse buffer usage introduced in DXVK 2.6, as it caused hangs and instability. However, removing the sparse buffer usage will increase peak memory usage in some games.

Coming more than six months after OpenSSL 3.4, the OpenSSL 3.5 release introduces new features like support for server-side QUIC (RFC 9000), support for third-party QUIC stacks (including 0-RTT support), support for PQC algorithms (ML-KEM, ML-DSA and SLH-DSA), and support for central key generation in CMP.

Editor’s note: This post was originally published on 6 April 2025 in JOTA Jornalismo. It has been translated from Portuguese below.

The EM1103B is a compact single-board computer built around the Rockchip RV1103B SoC. Designed for vision-based AIoT tasks, it targets applications like smart cameras, doorbells, and battery-powered surveillance devices, combining processing, AI acceleration, and imaging features in a small footprint.

The FireBeetle 2 ESP32-P4 is an upcoming compact development board designed for real-time image processing, video streaming, and wireless communication. It targets HMI applications such as digital photo frames, security systems, home control panels, and smart doorbells.

The HydraNFC Shield v2 is a high-performance NFC development platform built around the STMicroelectronics ST25R3916 NFC frontend. Designed for NFC research, development, debugging, and security analysis, it is intended to be used with the HydraBus v1.0, a versatile open-source baseboard that acts as the host interface for HydraNFC and other shield extensions.

The Topaz Tz170 J484 Development Kit is a compact platform for evaluating and prototyping with the Efinix Tz170 FPGA. It integrates onboard memory, configurable I/O, and a preloaded reference design, providing a practical setup for testing and demonstration across a range of FPGA applications.

Fwupd 2.0.8 Adds New Plugins to Update the UEFI Signature Database and KEK

Apr 09, 2025



Coming two weeks after fwupd 2.0.7, this release introduces two new plugins for updating the UEFI Signature Database and KEK, an updated UEFI database as a new HSI attribute, /sys/firmware/efi/efivars to ReadWritePaths, support for segment value 0 in the ccgx-dmc image parser, and detection the Firehose protocol features.

Fwupd 2.0.8 also fixes a critical warning that occurred when enumerating DTH135K0C, makes the EFI LOADOPT either a path or ShimHive when setting metadata, adds support for matching lowercase directory names when checking for ESP, and sets the version format when using the fwupdtool install command offline.

