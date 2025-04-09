news
Fwupd 2.0.8 Adds New Plugins to Update the UEFI Signature Database and KEK
Coming two weeks after fwupd 2.0.7, this release introduces two new plugins for updating the UEFI Signature Database and KEK, an updated UEFI database as a new HSI attribute, /sys/firmware/efi/efivars to ReadWritePaths, support for segment value 0 in the ccgx-dmc image parser, and detection the Firehose protocol features.
Fwupd 2.0.8 also fixes a critical warning that occurred when enumerating DTH135K0C, makes the EFI LOADOPT either a path or ShimHive when setting metadata, adds support for matching lowercase directory names when checking for ESP, and sets the version format when using the fwupdtool install command offline.