Benchmark Stuff: Linux Better Than Windows and Facebook is Misleading With Its Proprietary LLMs (Openwashing and Other Deceit)

Seeing the ongoing improvements of Linux-based systems spearheaded by Valve’s Steam Deck handhelds, many users have started wondering if it’s time to swap Windows for a Linux distro. It’s a question only you can answer based on your own needs, but your hardware could influence your decision, as AMD RDNA 3.5 is surprisingly more muscular in the open-source software in some tasks than it is in Microsoft’s alternative.

[...]

Moving to OpenGL using the Unigine Heaven 4 benchmarks, Windows claimed a 20% lead even though the app is also optimised for Linux. The same thing happened in Unigine Superposition where Microsoft claimed another win. Note, however, that while Windows offers better overall performance, Linux isn’t far behind. With time, Linux driver optimisation could catch up with Windows.