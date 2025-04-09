news
Benchmark Stuff: Linux Better Than Windows and Facebook is Misleading With Its Proprietary LLMs (Openwashing and Other Deceit)
-
AMD RDNA 3.5 runs better on Linux than Windows in certain tasks
Seeing the ongoing improvements of Linux-based systems spearheaded by Valve’s Steam Deck handhelds, many users have started wondering if it’s time to swap Windows for a Linux distro. It’s a question only you can answer based on your own needs, but your hardware could influence your decision, as AMD RDNA 3.5 is surprisingly more muscular in the open-source software in some tasks than it is in Microsoft’s alternative.
[...]
Moving to OpenGL using the Unigine Heaven 4 benchmarks, Windows claimed a 20% lead even though the app is also optimised for Linux. The same thing happened in Unigine Superposition where Microsoft claimed another win. Note, however, that while Windows offers better overall performance, Linux isn’t far behind. With time, Linux driver optimisation could catch up with Windows.
-
Matt Birchler ☛ Meta got tricky with LLM benchmarks
Oh boy, Meta released their latest llama models this weekend (I guess because they leaked, hence the rushed weekend release?), and it benchmarked quite well on LMArena. However, as Kyle Wiggers reported for TechCrunch, not all may have been on the up and up: Meta’s Benchmarks for Its New AI Models Are a Bit Misleading