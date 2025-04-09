news
today's howtos
Network World ☛ How to use the groupdel command
In this Linux tip, we look at the groupdel command – the command used to remove a user group on Linux.
ZDNet ☛ How to start using the new Linux terminal on your Android device
Google just added a powerful new feature to Android: The Linux terminal. It's easier than you think to use and it unlocks a whole new level of control.
ZDNet ☛ How I automate basic tasks on Linux with bash scripts - and why you should try it
Bash scripts are one area of Linux that help to make it the marvel of flexibility and efficiency that it is. I have used bash scripts for just about everything, from backups to user creation, and much more, but there is one area where bash scripts really shine -- automation.
You might be thinking this is too challenging for your skills, but you would be surprised at how easy it can actually be. What I am going to do is show you how to use bash scripts and the Linux terminal to update several Linux machines at once.
Are you ready for this? Let's do it.
Jim Nielsen ☛ Background Image Opacity in CSS
Worked like a charm! It probably won’t work in every scenario like a dedicated background-image-opacity might, but for my particular use case at that moment in time it was perfect!
Louie Mantia ☛ CSS Naked Day
Don’t freak out. My website is observing CSS Naked Day.
Harry Cresswell ☛ CSS Naked Day | Harry Cresswell
The 9th April is CSS Naked Day which is all about promoting web standards.
The idea is that for one whole international day each year, anyone who wants to get involved has the chance to strip their websites of CSS, show off their semantic <body> and lay bare to all their proper use of HTML, semantic markup and good hierarchy structure.
GetOutOfMyHead.dev ☛ getoutofmyhead.dev/
Make faster, more accessible, more environmentally friendly websites, by removing these tags from your site's <head>.
idroot
ID Root ☛ How To Install GLIBC on Fedora 41
The GNU C Library (GLIBC) serves as the backbone of any GNU/Linux system, providing crucial system calls and basic functions that applications depend on to operate properly. Fedora 41, the latest release in the Fedora lineup, ships with GLIBC 2.40 as part of its GNU Toolchain update.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Akaunting on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Akaunting on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS. Akaunting is a powerful, free, and open-source accounting software solution designed specifically for small businesses and freelancers. This comprehensive accounting platform offers essential features including invoicing, expense tracking, and detailed financial reporting capabilities, all through an intuitive web-based interface.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Atom Text Editor on Fedora 41 [Ed: Atom is Microsoft and abandonware; why on Earth suggest this in 2025?]
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Atom Text Editor on Fedora 41. Atom, the versatile text editor initially developed by Microsoft's proprietary prison GitHub , has become a favorite tool for many developers and programmers working in GNU/Linux environments.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Actual Budget on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
Actual Budget offers a refreshing approach to managing personal finances through its open-source platform that prioritizes user privacy and data control. Unlike cloud-based alternatives, this envelope-style budgeting software puts you in complete control of your financial data while providing powerful tools to track income, expenses, and overall financial health.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Terraform on CentOS Stream 10
Terraform has revolutionized the way we manage infrastructure, bringing efficiency and consistency to deployments across various environments. For system administrators and DevOps professionals working with CentOS Stream 10, implementing Terraform can significantly streamline operations and ensure infrastructure consistency.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Gatsby on Debian 12
Gatsby is a powerful open-source framework for building lightning-fast websites and applications using React and GraphQL. This comprehensive guide will walk you through the entire process of installing and setting up Gatsby on Debian 12, from preparing your system to creating and deploying your first Gatsby project.
TecMint ☛ How to Force cp Command to Overwrite Without Confirmation in Linux
If you’re copying files between systems over a network, the scp (secure copy) command is typically used instead of cp. Unlike cp, which only works locally, scp allows you to securely transfer files between your local machine and a remote server, or between two remote systems over SSH.
TecMint ☛ How to Free Up Space in Linux When Root (/) Partition Is Full
When this happens, you may encounter errors such as: [...]