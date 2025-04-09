Bash scripts are one area of Linux that help to make it the marvel of flexibility and efficiency that it is. I have used bash scripts for just about everything, from backups to user creation, and much more, but there is one area where bash scripts really shine -- automation.

You might be thinking this is too challenging for your skills, but you would be surprised at how easy it can actually be. What I am going to do is show you how to use bash scripts and the Linux terminal to update several Linux machines at once.

Are you ready for this? Let's do it.