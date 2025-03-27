today's leftovers

Let’s say you’ve assembled the best server PC money can buy and outfitted it with a powerful virtualization platform. The next step involves deploying some virtual guests where you can build your projects. But with a myriad of operating systems floating online, you might have a hard time choosing the perfect OS for your VMs. So, here’s a quick list of the best distros you can run inside virtual machines.

Designed to help you make the most of computationally-challenged SBCs, DietPi stands out from other CLI distros with its ultra-lightweight nature. Despite the name, DietPi is compatible with several platforms besides Raspberry Pi boards – including virtual machines.

But you shouldn’t let its low resource overhead deceive you; this optimized distro can be armed with all the necessary packages for your demanding projects. While DietPi consumes more memory than Alpine Linux, it’s free from the musl compatibility issues you may encounter on the latter, making it a solid option when you want to get every last drop of performance out of your virtual machine.