Security Leftovers and Windows TCO

Organizations relying on open-source software have a wide range of tools, scorecards, and methodologies to try to assess security, legal, and other risks inherent in their so-called supply chain. However, Max Mehl argued recently in a short talk at FOSS Backstage in Berlin (and online) that all of this objective information and data is insufficient to truly understand and address risk. Worse, this information doesn't provide options to improve the situation and encourages a passive mindset. Mehl, who works as part of the CTO group at DB Systel, encouraged better risk assessment using qualitative data and direct participation in open source.

Mehl started with a few assumptions about the audience and open-source usage at the organizations they worked at. The first assumption was that audience members were in some way responsible for the use of open source in their organization. Next, those organizations have a five- to seven-digit number of open-source packages in use, spread out among a three- to five-digit number of internal projects. Many of the packages in use at those organizations are direct dependencies—the software the organization's developers actively chose to use—but the majority are indirect dependencies that are required for the software the organization wants to use.