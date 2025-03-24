Programming Leftovers
Armin Ronacher ☛ Bridging the Efficiency Gap Between FromStr and String
Sometimes in Rust, you need to convert a string into a value of a specific type (for example, converting a string to an integer).
For this, the standard library provides the rather useful FromStr trait. In short, FromStr can convert from a &str into a value of any compatible type. If the conversion fails, an error value is returned. It's unfortunately not guaranteed that this value is an actual Error type, but overall, the trait is pretty useful.
Ricardo Gomes da Silva ☛ Golang on the PlayStation 2
Let’s get straight into it: I want to run code into consoles (more on why this in a future post). Normally this is done in low(er) level languages, but nowadays we have better and easier to work with languages such as Go. So I was wondering.. why not?
Looking online, however, yielded no easy way of doing this, so I decided to tackle this problem myself.
Arnaud Rebillout: Buid container images with buildah/podman in GitLab CI
Oh no, it broke again!
Today, this
.gitlab-ci.ymlfile no longer works in GitLab CI: [...]
Peter Pentchev: Ringlet software updates (2025-03-23)
Python
The New Stack ☛ Master the Art of Python Debugging With These Tips
Every developer, regardless of their experience, encounters bugs. Bugs are a normal part of coding — maybe not everyone’s favorite part but definitely still part of their daily work. Coding success is less about avoiding bugs and more about how you approach and solve them. Debugging code is an essential skill for any programmer, and as a Python beginner, developing effective debugging habits will help you solve problems more quickly and learn the language better. Debugging is not a reflection of your coding ability; it’s an opportunity to grow and improve. These Python beginner debugging tips will help get you started!
