DragonFly BSD Digest and BSDs in 2025

The reality today is that while we won that war - Open Source is everywhere - we're facing a new challenge. The "mainstream" Open Source world is creating monocultures. The focus has shifted from technologies to specific tools. We're seeing innovation for novelty's sake, not problem-solving.

This shift has profound implications. In a world dominated by cyber threats, where everything is connected and we completely depend on technology, the value of stability has been lost. By stability, I don't just mean that a system doesn't crash. I mean continuity over time, upgradeability, and system visibility.