Open Hardware: Flipper Zero, Raspberry Pi, and More
-
CNX Software ☛ Flipper Blackhat is a Flipper Zero dual-band Wi-Fi card with an Allwinner A33 processor
Developed by Rootkit Labs in Switzerland, the Flipper Blackhat is an open-source Allwinner A33-based Flipper Zero dual-band Wi-Fi card running GNU/Linux and designed for penetration testing, cybersecurity research, and wireless network analysis. Built around an Allwinner A33 quad-core 1.5GHz processor, it comes with 1GB RAM, and an onboard 2.4GHz WiFi radio (RTL8723DS), with additional connectivity via two USB-A ports and one USB-C (FTDI-connected). The package also includes a 5GHz USB WiFi dongle (RTL8821CU) and a WiFi antenna for the built-in radio but requires an SD card and Flipper device separately.
-
Tom's Hardware ☛ Maker builds Raspberry Pi ASCII camera, turning video frames into text-based imagery
André Esser is using a Raspberry Pi to power this ASCII camera project that he recently created for Pi Jam, celebrating Pi day.
-
Hackaday ☛ RTL-SDR With Only A Browser
Surely by now you’ve at least heard of RTL-SDR — a software project that let’s cheap TV tuner dongles work as a software-defined radios. A number of projects and tools have spun off the original effort, but in his latest video, [Tech Minds] shows off a particularly unique take. It’s a Web browser-based radio application that uses WebUSB, so it doesn’t require the installation of any application software. You can see the program operating in the video below.
-
Spaceraccoon ☛ Pwning Millions of Smart Weighing Machines with API and Hardware Hacking
Why hack one device, when you can hack all of them? By reverse-engineering and finding vulnerabilities in user-machine association flows for smart weighing machines, I was able to take over millions of internet-connected health devices. Hardware and web security are two halves of modern smart device security, and learning to hack both can yield impressive and scary results. This blogpost goes through the basics of hacking connected smart devices from end-to-end, focusing on the critical workflow of user-device association.
-
Tom's Hardware ☛ Maker builds Raspberry Pi ASCII camera, turning video frames into text-based imagery
If you're not familiar with ASCII art, it's a way of displaying images using text in something like a terminal. The characters comprise the image in either a simple but crude fashion or with great complexity. ASCII art was much more common in retro computing, but you can still find some fun modern examples like this project today. In this creation, the Pi is able to convert video frames into ASCII art, which is then displayed frame by frame to make a video feed using Python.