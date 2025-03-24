9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: March 23rd, 2025

The FET536-C System on Module, based on the Allwinner T536 processor, is designed for applications that require reliable performance and flexible connectivity. It is intended for use in fields such as data concentrators, DTUs, EV charging systems, transportation, robotics, and industrial control.

Variscite has released the VAR-SOM-AM62P, a new System on Module based on the Texas Instruments Sitara AM62Px processor. This module expands the VAR-SOM product line with enhanced multimedia functionality while maintaining a focus on cost efficiency.

Highlights of Linux 6.14 include Btrfs RAID1 read balancing support, a new ntsync subsystem for Win NT synchronization primitives to boost game emulation with Wine, uncached buffered I/O support, and a new accelerator driver for the AMD XDNA Ryzen AI NPUs (Neural Processing Units).

GIMP 3.0.2 is here to improve the Flatpak bundle by fixing a crash reported by users when selecting a brush and the view was set to Icon Grid, fix packaging issues for macOS and Windows users leading to missing features, as well as to fix some UI glitches and odd coloring problems due to various system themes.

Based on the just-released Linux 6.14 kernel series, the GNU Linux-libre 6.14 kernel is here to clean up newly added drivers, including hx9023s, amdxdna, and tas2781 spi, cleap up blob names in dts files, and adjust deblobbing for the Intel AVS, AMDGPU, r8169, mt7996, and iwlwifi drivers.

Highlights of MPV 0.40 include native HDR (High Dynamic Range) support using direct rendering (DRM) and dmabuf-wayland on Linux, Wayland color management protocol support, NVIDIA RTX video HDR support, HDR metadata support, and a new script for video alignment and zooming.

Highlights of fwupd 2.0.7 include support for UEFI capsule installation in the bootloader, support for showing the SBOM release URL, support for cabinet archives larger than 2GB, a new HPE proprietary Redfish firmware push method, as well as new plugins to update Intel CVS cameras and B&R DisplayPort receivers.

XZ Utils 5.8 updates the liblzma compression library on 32/64-bit x86 platforms to boost decompression time by 0-5% on systems built with GCC runtime library exception and up to 15% on systems built against the musl libc C standard library with highly compressed files.

That’s right, AerynOS is one of the first distros to package and deliver the recently released GNOME 48 desktop environment to its users. GNOME 48 is a huge update featuring HDR support, dynamic triple buffering, Wayland color management protocol, a Wellbeing feature, battery charge limiting, and more.

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: March 23rd, 2025

posted by Marius Nestor on Mar 24, 2025



This week we got some awesome releases, starting with the GNOME 48 desktop environment and the GIMP 3.0 image editor, and continuing with the Blender 4.4 3D graphics software, Kali Linux’s first release in 2025, as well as new elementary OS, Calibre, Finnix, Rescuezilla, Enlightenment, and EndeavourOS releases.

On top of that, Ikey Doherty announced a new name for his Serpent OS distro as AerynOS and I tell you all about what’s coming in Fedora Linux 42. Below, you can check out this week’s hottest news and access all the distro and package downloads released this past week in the 9to5Linux weekly roundup for March 23rd, 2025.

