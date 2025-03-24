news
Linux 6.14 Released
LWN ☛ Linux 6.14
So it's early Monday morning (well - early for me, I'm not really a morning person), and I'd love to have some good excuse for why I didn't do the 6.14 release yesterday on my regular Sunday afternoon release schedule.
I'd like to say that some important last-minute thing came up and delayed things.
But no. It's just pure incompetence.
Because absolutely nothing last-minute happened yesterday, and I was just clearing up some unrelated things in order to be ready for the merge window. And in the process just entirely forgot to actually ever cut the release. D'oh.
So yes, a little delayed for no good reason at all, and obviously that means that the merge window has opened. No rest for the wicked (or the incompetent).
Below is the shortlog for the last week. It's nice and small - not only was there no last-minute issue yesterday, the whole last week was pretty calm. The patch is dominated by some amd gpu updates, and even those are pretty small. The rest is random small changes all over.
Judging by my pending pile of pull requests, 6.15 will be much busier.
Linus
LWN ☛ The 6.14 kernel is out
Linuxiac:
Linux Kernel 6.14 Released, Here’s What’s New
Linus Torvalds announced the official release of the new Linux kernel 6.14, introducing a wealth of improvements and novel features.
To begin, many gamers and Wine enthusiasts will be thrilled about the new NT synchronization primitive driver. Windows NT systems use synchronization methods that differ quite a bit from UNIX-like OSes, often causing overhead when emulating them under Linux.
This driver cuts through that overhead, enabling faster and smoother performance, especially for gaming workloads. In everyday language, this means less lag and more consistent gameplay when running Windows titles on Linux.
GoL:
Linux kernel 6.14 out late due to 'pure incompetence' - don't get too excited about Linux gaming boosts
Linux kernel 6.14 has arrived today, and a day later than it was expected. As usual there's lots new from supported hardware to various improvements.
CNX Software:
Linux 6.14 release - Main changes, Arm, RISC-V, and MIPS architecture - CNX Software
Released about two months ago, Linux 6.13 added lazy preemption, support for atomic writes, various other improvements in BTRFS, F2FS, and EXT4 file systems, the removal of ReiserFS, build system optimizations such as AutoFDO (automatic feedback-directed optimization) and Propeller, and more.
The Register and OMG Ubuntu:
Linus Torvalds forgot to release Linux 6.14 for a day
Linux Kernel 6.14 Released with Boost for Linux Gaming - OMG! Ubuntu
Interestingly, Linux 6.14 is one the smallest kernel updates in terms of commits (not lines of code) for some time. It is also the kernel version that will be included in Ubuntu 25.04, released next month.
Marius:
Linux Kernel 6.14 Officially Released, This Is What’s New
Linux kernel 6.14 is now available for download with new features, enhanced hardware support through new and updated drivers, improvements to filesystems and networking, and much more. Here’s what’s new!
Two more:
Linux Kernel 6.14: Enhanced Drivers, Security, Performance Improvements
Linux kernel 6.14 offers extra support for future Rust drivers
The latest release of the Linux kernel, version 6.14, has been released slightly later than planned. This version contains the controversial functionality to write future drivers in Rust.
More important than this delayed release is the new functionality that v6.14 of the Linux kernel brings. One important new feature is that more options have been added to write drivers in Rust soon. These features have recently been the subject of a heated debate between supporters and opponents of more Rust-based drivers, instead of sticking to traditional C/C++ for the open-source OS.
It's FOSS:
Linux Kernel 6.14 Arrives With Performance Gains for AMD, Intel, and RISC-V
Marking the second Linux kernel release of 2025, Linux 6.14 has arrived right on time, packed with plenty of upgrades and refinements.
It comes two months after the previous kernel release, following the usual development cycle.
[...]
As a non-LTS release, Linux 6.14 arrives with a shorter support period of around 9–12 weeks, before it reaches its inevitable end-of-life phase. Those looking for long-term use should opt for Linux kernel 6.12 instead.
How-To Geek:
Linux Kernel 6.14 Released With Improvements for Gaming and AI
Version 6.14 of the Linux kernel arrived Monday and brought with it several optimizations and security improvements that are bound to make the Linux computing experience smoother.
Linux Journal:
Linus Torvalds Acknowledges Missed Release of Linux 6.14 Due to Oversight
Ji M:
Linux Kernel 6.14 Released! How to Install in Ubuntu
