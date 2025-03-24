Linux 6.14 Released

Linus Torvalds announced the official release of the new Linux kernel 6.14, introducing a wealth of improvements and novel features.

To begin, many gamers and Wine enthusiasts will be thrilled about the new NT synchronization primitive driver. Windows NT systems use synchronization methods that differ quite a bit from UNIX-like OSes, often causing overhead when emulating them under Linux.

This driver cuts through that overhead, enabling faster and smoother performance, especially for gaming workloads. In everyday language, this means less lag and more consistent gameplay when running Windows titles on Linux.