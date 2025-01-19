Open Hardware: OrangePi, Raspberry Pi 4, and More

Dillo 3.2 comes with several new features like initial SVG support for math formulas and other simple SVG images, support for WebP images, and a new scrollbar page navigation mode that lets you read websites as if they’re books by easily scrolling full pages with the mouse.

Kickstarter recently featured the HackCable, a USB-C cable designed for cybersecurity research and system testing. It resembles a standard charging cable but includes features like built-in Wi-Fi and keystroke injection, providing a discreet and versatile tool for professionals and researchers.

The M5Stack LLM630 Compute Kit is a development platform targeting edge computing and intelligent applications. It features Gigabit Ethernet, Wi-Fi 6, camera support, and expansion interfaces, designed to handle tasks such as computer vision, large language model processing, and other embedded applications.

The PocketBeagle 2 from the BeagleBoard.org Foundation introduces a compact design paired with enhanced performance and connectivity features. Built on the AM6232 processor, this board provides a 64-bit platform within the established PocketBeagle form factor.