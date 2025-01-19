Open Hardware: OrangePi, Raspberry Pi 4, and More
-
Hackaday ☛ JTAG & SWD Debugging On The Pi Pico
[Surya Chilukuri] writes in to share JTAGprobe — a fork of the official Raspberry Pi debugprobe firmware that lets you use the low-cost microcontroller development board for JTAG and SWD debugging just by flashing the provided firmware image.
-
Tom's Hardware ☛ OrangePi 4A Review: Coming for the king
OrangePi’s alternative to the mighty Raspberry Pi makes a commendable claim for the throne, but it falls far short of the gold standard.
-
Tom's Hardware ☛ Raspberry Pi 4 brings the Raspberry Pi stream deck to life
Last-Shake-9874 has created a Raspberry Pi 4-powered stream deck integrated with all sorts of cool apps.
-
Hackaday ☛ I3C Bit-banging Fun For The RP2040
The RP2040 has quickly become a hot favorite with tinkerers and makers since its release in early 2021. This is largely attributed to the low cost, fast GPIOs, and plethora of bus peripherals. [xyphro] has written the I3C Blaster firmware that helps turn the Raspberry Pi Pico into a USB to I3C converter.