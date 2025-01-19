Linux Mint 22.1 “Xia” is now out, so I’m sure many of you are eager to upgrade from Mint 22 “Wilma” to take advantage of all the new version has to offer, including the updated Cinnamon 6.4 desktop environment. I’ll just say this—you’ve come to the right place.

So, let’s do it together, ensuring that your transition to Mint 22.1 is successful and enriches your computing experience.