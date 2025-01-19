today's howtos
Linuxiac ☛ How to Upgrade to Linux Mint 22.1 from Mint 22
Linux Mint 22.1 “Xia” is now out, so I’m sure many of you are eager to upgrade from Mint 22 “Wilma” to take advantage of all the new version has to offer, including the updated Cinnamon 6.4 desktop environment. I’ll just say this—you’ve come to the right place.
So, let’s do it together, ensuring that your transition to Mint 22.1 is successful and enriches your computing experience.
Linux Mint ☛ How to upgrade to Linux Mint 22.1
It is now possible to upgrade Linux Mint 22 to version 22.1. If you’ve been waiting for this we’d like to thank you for your patience. 1. Create a system snapshot You can use Timeshift to make a system snapshot before the upgrade.
RoseHosting ☛ Server vs Desktop Components: What is the Difference?
When looking for a quality hosting provider, you can typically lump them into three groups.
idroot
ID Root ☛ How To Install Express.Js on Rocky GNU/Linux 9
Express.js is a minimalist yet powerful web framework for Node.js that helps developers create dynamic and efficient server-side applications. It boasts an approachable learning curve and offers a rich set of features through built-in middleware and a vibrant ecosystem of third-party libraries.
ID Root ☛ How To Install MEAN Stack on Rocky GNU/Linux 9
The MEAN Stack—an acronym for MongoDB, Express.js, Angular, and Node.js—remains a favorite choice among web developers for building dynamic applications. It is completely JavaScript-based, meaning developers can write client-side, server-side, and database queries in a single language.
ID Root ☛ How To Install MEAN Stack on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
A strong web application environment requires a reliable and efficient technology stack. When it comes to crafting modern, feature-rich, and scalable web apps using JavaScript end-to-end, few options rival the MEAN stack.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Telnet on CentOS Stream 10
Telnet has long been a staple in the world of network communications, allowing administrators to log in to remote systems and test or manage services across different environments.
ID Root ☛ How To Install ClamAV on Linux Mint 22
In today’s digital landscape, security is paramount, even for GNU/Linux users. While GNU/Linux systems are generally less vulnerable to malware compared to other operating systems, it’s still crucial to have robust antivirus protection. ClamAV, an open-source antivirus engine, is an excellent choice for GNU/Linux Mint users looking to enhance their system’s security.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Mastodon on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
Mastodon has emerged as a popular decentralized social platform, offering a unique microblogging experience within the Fediverse. Its open-source nature attracts many enthusiasts who want more control and privacy. Installing Mastodon on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS provides a reliable environment and long-term support from Canonical.
howtoforge
HowTo Forge ☛ How to Install and Use Neo4j Graph Database on Debian 12
Neo4j is a high-performance graph database management system for graph storage, data science, ML, analytics, and visualization. In this tutorial, we'll show you step-by-step instructions on installing and using the Neo4j Graph Database on the Debian 12 server.
HowTo Forge ☛ How to Install Odoo ERP Software on Ubuntu 24.04 Server
Odoo (formerly known as OpenERP) is a self-hosted suite of over 10,000 open Odoo is a free and open-source ERP solution for multiple types of businesses. In this tutorial, you will install the Odoo open-source ERP on the Ubuntu 24.04 server.
How to install KDE Plasma 6 on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS Linux
KDE Plasma is one of the most feature-rich, user-friendly, and visually rich desktop environments for GNU/Linux users. Its elements are placed almost like Windows. Therefore, it allows new users to operate it easily.
Linux Cloud VPS ☛ How to Install WordPress with Docker Compose on Ubuntu 24.04
WordPress is an open-source content management system written in PHP that offers various features such as plugins, and fully customizable themes. You can install WordPress with LAMP, LEMP stack, or Docker container to ensure it functions properly.
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Snap on Fedora Linux