today's howtos
The Server Side ☛ Install Eclipse on Ubuntu
Ubuntu is the world's most popular open source operating system, and the Eclipse IDE is one of the most popular Java IDEs. Combining the two only makes sense.
HowTo Geek ☛ 4 Ways to Change the Default Text Editor on Linux
Don't like the default text editor on your Linux distro and want to change it to something else? It's pretty simple to do with a few short commands. I'll walk you through several ways you can do it, no matter which Linux version you're using.
Network World ☛ How to use the iostat command
In this Linux tip, we take a look at the iostat command – a command that provides stats on IO activity.
ZDNet ☛ How to install Arch Linux without losing your mind
Arch Linux is one of the most stable and reliable operating systems on the market. The caveat to using Arch Linux is the installation is not exactly a point-and-click affair. It's not nearly as hard as Gentoo, but it's not even close to the user-friendliness of, say, Ubuntu.
That does not mean it's impossible. In fact, the developers have added a handy script to make the installation of Arch Linux considerably easier than it once was. You no longer have to manually partition your drive and take care of several complicated steps ... just to get to the point of installation.
Even better, that script is now included in the Arch Linux live image, which can be downloaded for free from the official download site. You'll need to either have a virtual machine app (such as VirtualBox) or burn the ISO to a USB drive and boot your system from there. I prefer to go the virtual machine route because it's the easiest way to test things.
Let me show you how to install Arch Linux without losing your mind.