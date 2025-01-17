Arch Linux is one of the most stable and reliable operating systems on the market. The caveat to using Arch Linux is the installation is not exactly a point-and-click affair. It's not nearly as hard as Gentoo, but it's not even close to the user-friendliness of, say, Ubuntu.

That does not mean it's impossible. In fact, the developers have added a handy script to make the installation of Arch Linux considerably easier than it once was. You no longer have to manually partition your drive and take care of several complicated steps ... just to get to the point of installation.

Even better, that script is now included in the Arch Linux live image, which can be downloaded for free from the official download site. You'll need to either have a virtual machine app (such as VirtualBox) or burn the ISO to a USB drive and boot your system from there. I prefer to go the virtual machine route because it's the easiest way to test things.

Let me show you how to install Arch Linux without losing your mind.