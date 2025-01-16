Red Hat's Debuginfod project update 2024 and Adam Williamson's (Red Hat) new laptop and Silverblue

It has been five years since we first introduced debuginfod , a tool for distributing debugging resources such as executables, debug information, and source files. Since then we have continued to improve debuginfod as well as tools that make use of debuginfod , such as GDB and Valgrind.

In this article we'll review some of the notable updates and enhancements to debuginfod over the past year as well as the scale at which public debuginfod servers are operating.