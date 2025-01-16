Red Hat's Debuginfod project update 2024 and Adam Williamson's (Red Hat) new laptop and Silverblue
Red Hat ☛ Debuginfod project update 2024
It has been five years since we first introduced
debuginfod, a tool for distributing debugging resources such as executables, debug information, and source files. Since then we have continued to improve
debuginfodas well as tools that make use of
debuginfod, such as GDB and Valgrind.
In this article we'll review some of the notable updates and enhancements to
debuginfodover the past year as well as the scale at which public
debuginfodservers are operating.
Adam Williamson: New laptop and Silverblue update
Figured I'd post an update on how things are going with the new laptop (HP Omnibook Ultra 14, AMD Ryzen Hey Hi (AI) 9 365 "Strix Point", for the searchers) and with Silverblue.
I managed to work around the hub issue by swapping out the fancy $300 Thunderbolt hub for a $40 USB-C hub off Amazon. This comes with limitations - you're only going to get a single 4k 60Hz external display, and limited bandwidth for anything else - but it's sufficient for my needs, and makes me regret buying the fancy hub in the first place. It seems to work 100% reliably on startup, reboot and across suspend/resume. There's still clearly something wrong with Thunderbolt handling in the kernel, but it's not my problem any more.