Hardware: RISC-V in China, Android and Linux-based Smart TFT Displays
Tom's Hardware ☛ China's SpacemiT develops 64-core RISC-V datacenter CPU — 12nm chip allegedly performs like a 10-year old Xen or Opteron but with higher core count
SpacemiT's VitalStone V100 has 64-cores, but its single-thread performance is comparable to that of 2011 processors.
EE Journal ☛ Android and Linux-based Smart TFT displays simplify embedded development
Display solutions and embedded systems provider, Review Display Systems (RDS) have announced a new range of Android and Linux-based smart displays from a leader in advanced display solutions, DWIN. The innovative display modules have been designed to aid and assist embedded system development and provide engineers with easy-to-use tools to create user-friendly, interactive graphical user interfaces for industrial, security, healthcare and retail applications.