In the past few months, gaming handhelds have quickly progressed from an interesting new hobby to a full-blown obsession. Technically, my first handheld was the Windows-based ASUS ROG Ally, but it wasn’t until I tried emulation-focused Linux and Android handhelds that the need for more took hold.

If you’re thinking of afflicting this upon yourself, the first decision you need to make is the operating system. So which one is best: Linux or Android-based handhelds? Both have their merits, but depending on your needs, the correct choice should be pretty clear.