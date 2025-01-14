William Andrew Gianopoulos

Tux Machines

Backups - Intro to Ubuntu Backup Utility

Backups (also known as Deja Dup) is the default Ubuntu backup utility. It helps you handle scheduling backups and restoring in easy ways on your Ubuntu computers. It is simple by look but rich by feature as it includes ability to save your backups into both network storages as well as online storages such as Nextcloud, Google Drive or OneDrive. To Ubuntu user, Backups fills the purpose of KBackup to Kubuntu users and Windows Backup to Microsoft users. This article is part of our published compilation List of Ubuntu Default Applications and Their Purposes. We hope this helps everyone including you Ubuntu beginners. Now let's start sharing Free Software together once again!

Cubie A5E with 4K Video Support and M.2 NVMe SSD Now Available for Preorder

Radxa recently launched the Cubie A5E, a compact single-board computer measuring just 56 mm x 69 mm. Designed for both consumer and industrial use, it combines 4K video support, AI vision capabilities, and efficient processing in a portable form factor.

Voice Preview Edition: Open-Source Design with Local Processing Capabilities

The Home Assistant Voice Preview Edition is an open-source voice assistant designed for integration with Home Assistant systems. It emphasizes privacy, local processing, and compatibility with smart home hardware, offering reliable performance and flexible usability.

OpenZFS 2.3 Is Out with Linux 6.12 Support, RAIDZ Expansion, Fast Dedup, and More

Supporting kernels from Linux 4.18 up to the latest Linux 6.12 LTS, OpenZFS 2.3 introduces many great enhancements like support for adding new devices to an existing RAIDZ pool to increase the storage capacity without downtime.

openSUSE Tumbleweed Now Offers Wayland Support for the LXQt Desktop

As you may be aware, LXQt 2.1 is the first release of the lightweight desktop environment to introduce an experimental Wayland session through the implementation of a new component called lxqt-wayland-session. The Wayland session supports several compositors, including Labwc, KWin, Wayfire, Hyprland, Sway, River, and Niri.

DXVK 2.5.3 Brings Improvements for Far Cry 5, Max Payne 3, and Other Games

DXVK 2.5.3 is here to improve support for various video games, including Halo: The Master Chief Collection, TopSpin 2k25, Far Cry 5, Max Payne 3, Bright Memory, Arcana Heart 3 LOVE MAX!!!!!, and The Hurricane of the Varstray -Collateral hazard.

MX Linux 23.5 Released with Xfce 4.20 and Linux 6.12 LTS, Based on Debian 12.9

Based on the Debian 12.9 repositories, the MX Linux 23.5 release introduces the latest and greatest Xfce 4.20 desktop environment, which is also available from MX Linux’s repositories for existing users using the Xfce and Raspberry Pi editions. One of the biggest features of Xfce 4.20 is experimental Wayland support.

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: January 12th, 2025

I want to thank all the people who sent us donations. I also want to thank all of you for your continued support by commenting, liking, sharing, and boosting the articles, following us on social media, and, last but not least, thank you for sending us feedback.

How to Switch Primary GPU to NVIDIA on Wayland for KDE Plasma and GNOME

I’ve tested this tutorial on the GNOME and KDE Plasma desktop environments using Wayland since they’re the most popular amongst Linux users, but it should work on other desktops if they use either Plasma’s KWin or GNOME’s Mutter window and composite managers.

William Andrew Gianopoulos

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jan 14, 2025

William Andrew Gianopoulos

Quoting: Remembering William Andrew Gianopoulos | Obituaries - Chesmore Funeral Home —

William Andrew Gianopoulos, 74, of Ashland, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Monday, January 6, 2025. Born in Boston, he was the son of the late Irene (Kafalas) and George Gianopoulos. He was the husband of 27 years to the late Barbara (Burak) Chicklis. William worked as a Senior Principal Cyber Engineer at Raytheon, where he was respected for his expertise, dedication, and contributions to the field of cybersecurity. He also enjoyed working on computers at his home. William was also an avid music lover. He had a special place in his heart for live music and enjoyed attending concerts, with a particular fondness for Bruce Springsteen. William is survived by his step-daughter, Karen O’Brien and her husband Michael of Holliston, his siblings, Peter Gianopoulos and his wife Carol of Andover, George Gianopoulos of Belmont, and Jean Jesensky and her husband John of Florida. He also leaves behind his grandchildren, Mannis O’Brien, his wife Mary, and Kayla, and Liam O’Brien, as well as five nieces and nephews. He was excited about his first great-granddaughter due in April. He is predeceased by his step-son, Paul Chicklis. Private family arrangements are being held and are under the care of the Chesmore Funeral Home of Holliston.

