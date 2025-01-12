Voyager Linux Offers a User-Friendly, Customized GNOME
I’ve always found the GNOME desktop to be one of the more efficient desktop environments on the market. It’s easy to use, gets out of the way and can be customized with extensions. Sure, it might be quite different than the desktop you’re used to, but getting up to speed with GNOME is much easier than you’d think.
And then there are Linux distributions that give GNOME just the right amount of tweaks, so you don’t have to. One such distribution is Voyager Linux, which is a user-friendly Linux distribution for internet, office, multimedia or gaming. In other words, it’s a distribution for casual users who want more from their desktops. Voyager Linux is also a wonderful alternative for those with computers running Windows 10 (which will soon see EOL and will no longer be supported). If that describes your situation, read on, because Voyager Linux will give that aging computer new life, while still feeling like it’s powered by a modern OS.