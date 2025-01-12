Mecha Comet: A Linux Handheld Built for Customization
If you are an open-source enthusiast looking for a portable computing device that offers true versatility, then you will likely be thrilled by what Mecha has in store. The company recently unveiled the Comet, an innovative handheld Linux computer designed to adapt to almost any situation.
Powered by the Debian-based custom Mechanix OS, the Comet promises a remarkable degree of extensibility in both hardware and software—so it is not just another device that you purchase once and never update.
Instead, the Comet is built with expansion in mind, allowing you to pick from standard “snap-in” extensions (such as a keyboard or gamepad) or even create your own modules for more specialized tasks.