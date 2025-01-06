The Mecha Comet is made for hackers and makers

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jan 06, 2025



Quoting: Linux-powered handheld computer connects to Raspberry Pi HATs, snap-on modules —

Sure, your phone is fun, but if you want the fun and power of a full-fledged Linux computer in your pocket, you'll need to look elsewhere. The Mecha Comet is a 3.4-inch rectangular handheld that vaguely resembles a BlackBerry, but runs Debian Linux OS with a custom, touch-friendly UI on top. Launching soon on Kickstarter for $159, the device has a pogo pin interface where you can attach various extensions, including a gamepad, a Blackberry-style keyboard and a GPIO (General Purpose Input / Output) connector with 40 female pins.

Using the GPIO connector, you can attach a variety of electronic devices, including Raspberry Pi HATs. You can also attach HATs directly to the Comet or design your own extension board to attach to the pins.