posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jan 06, 2025



Quoting: This Linux distro could let your old laptop 'shine on' after Windows 10's sunset | ZDNET —

There are plenty of Linux distributions that will look and feel quite familiar to Windows users. One of those distributions is called Siduction, which is a rolling release (meaning it's always up to date) based on Debian Sid and uses the KDE Plasma desktop.

The developers of Siduction have done a great job of releasing an operating system that will make any Windows user feel right at home. KDE Plasma offers a familiar layout that's beautifully configured and includes all of the flexibility the desktop environment offers.

But it's the familiarity that will be most welcoming. Out of the box, Siduction uses a Dark theme (why is that so popular?), but you can easily switch to a light theme in Settings > Appearance & Style > Colors & Themes. Switching to a light theme is one of the first things I do when installing a new operating system, and I find it necessary more often than not.