Mozilla Firefox 134 Is Out with Support for Touchpad Hold Gestures on Linux

posted by Marius Nestor on Jan 06, 2025



The biggest change in Mozilla Firefox 134 for Linux users is support for touchpad hold gestures, allowing users to interrupt kinetic (momentum) scrolling by placing two fingers on the touchpad. This feature was initially planned for Firefox 133. Users can disable or enable this feature in about:config by setting apz.gtk.touchpad_hold.enabled to true or false.

Starting with this release, Firefox now follows the model HTML specification for transient user activation more closely. Mozilla says that “this change makes pop-up blocking less strict in cases where previous versions of Firefox were overly aggressive, reducing erroneous blocking prompts.”

