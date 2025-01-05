posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jan 05, 2025



Quoting: iTWire - Is Linux finally ready to storm the mainstream? —

One of the perennial criticisms of Linux has been desktop experience. There’s no denying that early GNOME or KDE iterations were rough around the edges. Fast-forward to today, and you’d be hard-pressed to find a desktop environment more polished than GNOME 44 or KDE Plasma 5.29. The visual consistency, enhanced performance, and well-thought-out user interface improvements are enough to rival any commercial operating system.

Pop!_OS, Fedora Workstation, and Ubuntu, among others, now pride themselves on “just working” out of the box. Hardware detection is drastically improved. Simply boot from a USB stick, click through the installer, and in mere minutes, you’re up and running. Compare this to installing Linux a decade ago—wrangling GPU drivers and meddling with Wi-Fi firmware was often a prerequisite. Today, it’s practically a non-issue for most mainstream hardware.