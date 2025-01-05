NetBSD and More
NetBSD ☛ Google Summer of Code 2024 Reports: Test root device and root file system selection
This report was written by Diviyam Pat as part of Google Summer of Code 2024.
This summer I worked on NetBSD's kernel test framework to cover root device discovery and root file system selection. This area of the kernel is not very well documented and program flow has to be determined by reading the code.
I would also like to tell you about my early interactions with the project, let me start with project findings.
DragonFly BSD Digest ☛ Mail(1) and resizing
This is going to seem minor, but it’s been annoying for a zillion years, and now it’s fixed: mail(1) now reflows text properly after a screen resize.
MWL ☛ 2024 Income Sources
How do I make a living at this silly business? By gathering money through every available channel. For the last few years I’ve posted where the money comes from. First, the usual boilerplate. I’m a writer. My income comes from writing books and making them available. I publish both independently and through publishers.