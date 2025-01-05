Tux Machines

Do you waddle the waddle?

Other Sites

Ubuntu Buzz !

KDE Connect: How To Integrate Kubuntu Laptop and Android Phone

This tutorial will help you take benefits from KDE Connect one of Kubuntu built-in applications that can connect to your Android phone. It is useful to send files from phone to laptop and vice versa, and it is very quick thanks to it uses wifi connection rather than bluetooth, as well as a lot of other features. We use Kubuntu 24.04 LTS "Noble Numbat" the latest OS version of this year to give you the greatest experience. 

LinuxGizmos.com

SeeedStudio Unveils XIAO Plus Series with Expanded IO and Enhanced Connectivity

Seeed Studio recently announced the XIAO Plus series, an update to its popular XIAO lineup. This series features expanded IO options and standardized back solder points, enhancing functionality while retaining the compact XIAO form factor. The lineup includes the XIAO ESP32S3 Plus, XIAO nRF52840 Plus, and XIAO nRF52840 Sense Plus.

HackerBox 0110 Explores MIDI and Synth Technology with Raspberry Pi Pico 2

HackerBox 0110 offers a hands-on kit for synthesizer technology, showcasing the capabilities of the Raspberry Pi Pico 2. Equipped with the RP2350 microcontroller, the kit enables exploration of MIDI technology, sound synthesis, and digital audio applications, providing tools for both learning and experimentation.

PicoPD Pro: USB PD 3.1 Development Board with PPS and AVS Support

The PicoPD Pro is a compact development board with the RP2040 microcontroller, enabling USB PD3.1 features like Programmable Power Supply and Adjustable Voltage Supply up to 30V. It includes an AP33772S sink controller for USB-C functionality and offers a 5V rail output for powering external components.

news

NetBSD and More

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Jan 05, 2025

Other Recent Tux Machines' Posts

Sparky 7.6
The 6th update of Sparky 7 – 7.6 is out
This Week in GNOME #181 Happy New Year!
what happened across the GNOME project in the week from December 27 to January 03
 
today's leftovers
GNU/Linux and FOSS picks
Open Hardware: Raspberry Pi, RISC-V, and More
Hardware picks/news
Android Leftovers
Nothing Phone (2a) Plus is receiving Android 15-based Nothing OS 3.0 stable update
Security and Windows TCO
another Windows TCO example
Is Linux finally ready to storm the mainstream?
For years, fans and critics alike have debated the question of whether Linux has what it takes to move beyond the developer
NetBSD and More
BSD projects and people
FSF: Free Software Supporter, December GNU Spotlight, Free Software Directory (FSD) Meeting Recap
GNU news
Programming Leftovers
Development picks
Bodhi Linux Offers Desktop Enlightenment
Bodhi Linux is a beatific blast from the past that never fails to make this reviewer smile
Best Free and Open Source Software
This is free and open source software
My last 6 months in KDE/Plasma Mobile
Has it really been almost half a year already
Upgrades from 22.04 LTS to 24.04 LTS are NOT WORKING
The Ubuntu Studio team has investigated a conflict...
Incus in 2024 and beyond!
A lot has happened in 2024 for the Incus project, so I thought it’d be interesting to see where we started
today's howtos
first batch for Sunday
GNU Mailutils Version 3.18
Version 3.18 of GNU Mailutils is available for download
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
5 of the Best Flashcard Apps in Linux
let’s look at some of the best digital flashcard apps that you can install on Linux
GNU/Linux and BSD Leftovers
today's leftovers
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and the Web
FOSS and WWW stories
Linux Devices and Open Hardware/Modding
Some hacker-centric gear
Wine 10.0-rc4 and Games
Game-related news
Security and Windows TCO
lots of examples and news
today's howtos
Instructionals/Technical posts
What I need in a desktop environment
I ended up going back to Xfce and KDE
MakeUseOf on SystemRescue (GNU/Linux) and Raspberry Pi 500
a bit older
IBM, Red Hat, and Fedora Family/Volunteers/Staff
Red Hat picks
Programming Leftovers
Development news and videos
Windows TCO and Security Leftovers
Security stories
This Week in Plasma: Artistry and accessibility
Plasma developers are returning from their holidays and have provided us all with loads of goodies
IPFire 2.29 - Core Update 191 is available for testing
The IPFire development team has been very busy over the holidays and is bringing you the latest update for IPFire ready for testing
Best Free and Open Source Software
We recommend the best free and open source alternatives for Linux
Games: Palworld, Marvel Rivals, and More
Latest in GamingOnLinux
Ditana – Arch-based Linux distribution
Ditana Linux is a rolling release distro based on Arch Linux
GNU/Linux and BSD Leftovers
Debian, BSD, and more
Games: Stunt Rally 3.3, Steam Games with Native GNU/Linux Clients, Godot's Microsoft Sellout (Money With Strings Attached)
Some gaming picks
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and the Web
FOSS and WWW stuff
Security Leftovers
Security-related stories
Applications and HowTos
software and howtos
GNU/FSF Events: Free Software Directory, Raising Money to "keep putting pressure on Microsoft"
new from FSF
Videos: Recently in Invidious
via YouTube
Programming Leftovers
Development related picks
Open Hardware/Modding: RISC-V, LattePanda, ESP, and More
Hardware picks
Postgres Extension Wizard and pg_chameleon 2.0.20
Postgres news
siduction Linux 2024.1.0 Released with Xfce 4.20, KDE Plasma 6.2, and LXQt 2.1
siduction 2024.1.0 has been released today as a major update to this Debian-based GNU/Linux distribution featuring some of the latest and greatest technologies and desktop environments.
postmarketOS 24.12 Released with KDE Plasma Mobile 6.2.4, GNOME Shell 46
postmarketOS 24.12 was released today as the latest version of this Linux-based operating system for mobile devices that brings new features, support for new devices, and updated components.
ExTiX 24.12 - based on Ubuntu 24.10 - with LXQt 2.0, Calamares Installer, Refracta Snapshot and kernel 6.12.6-amd64-exton :: Build 241223
ExTiX 24.12 LXQt – Build 241223
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
For This New Year, 2025, We Need More Writers Out There [original]
It's a New Year and it's good to mention the writers
today's howtos
many from idroot
Android Leftovers
These 5 lesser-known settings keep me firmly on team Android
Arch-Based Distros Dominate the Linux Gaming Scene
Valve's latest Steam survey highlights Arch's popularity among Linux gamers
LibreOffice 25.2 RC1 is available for testing
LibreOffice 25.2 will be released as final at the beginning of February, 2025
3 reasons Linux is the best alternative to Windows for gamers
Gaming on Linux has taken off in a big way over the last decade
PCLinuxOS Magazine and More
leftovers with focus on PCLinuxOS Magazine
Caddy 2.9 Web & Reverse Proxy Server Released
Caddy 2.9 web and reverse proxy server rolls out with refined config loading
Fossify File Manager: Open Source Replacement to Files by Google on Android
Ready to simplify file management on Android without using Google's app or your manufacturer? Try this
Games: Stardew Valley, Humble Bundle, and More
Latest 9 from GamingOnLinux
Fedora-Based Nobara 41 Gaming Distro Switches to Open-Source NVIDIA Driver
The Nobar Project released today Nobara 41 as the latest version of this Fedora-based Linux distribution for gamers that features unique, in-house tools and lots of performance improvements.
GNOME vs. KDE Plasma: Top Linux Desktops Compared
While GNOME and KDE Plasma stand as Linux's most popular desktop environments (DEs), they couldn't be more different
Free and Open Source Software
This is free and open source software
Stable kernels: Linux 6.12.8, Linux 6.6.69, and Linux 6.1.123
All users of the 6.12 kernel series must upgrade
5 lightweight Linux distributions with very low system requirements
If you have an aging computer and want to give it new life, there are plenty of lightweight Linux distributions that will serve you for years to come
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles