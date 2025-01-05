Security and Windows TCO
-
Entrepeneur ☛ Linux, Microsoft, Google Responsible for 62% of 2024 Vulnerabilities [Ed: Foolish headline that mixes a kernel with company names]
2025 is filled with curiosity and concern as the previous year was marked by overwhelming cybersecurity threats. Not surprisingly, India has emerged as the second most cyber-attacked nation, following the United States, according to a recent report by CloudSEK.
-
Bloomberg ☛ Crackers Terrify US Intelligence After Infiltrating Guam
-
Windows TCO / Windows Bot Nets
-
The Register UK ☛ Atos mostly denies Space Bears' ransomware claims
French tech giant Atos today denied that Space Bears criminals breached its systems - but noted that third-party infrastructure was compromised by the ransomware crew, and that files accessed by the crooks included "data mentioning the Atos company name."
-