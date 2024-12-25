Distributions and Operating Systems: DR-DOS and EasyOS/OpenEmbedded

With its recent switch to a different kernel, SvarDOS moves from being a distro of FreeDOS to greater independence.

Until recently, the the SvarDOS project was essentially a distribution of FreeDOS. SvarDOS cut FreeDOS down into something that would run on even an 8086 or 8088 PC. SvarDOS came as four 360kB floppy images, or a single 1.4MB disk image, and didn't need a 386-class CPU or a CD-ROM drive.