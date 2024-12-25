Distributions and Operating Systems: DR-DOS and EasyOS/OpenEmbedded
The Register UK ☛ SvarDOS: DR-DOS reborn as an open source OS
With its recent switch to a different kernel, SvarDOS moves from being a distro of FreeDOS to greater independence.
Until recently, the the SvarDOS project was essentially a distribution of FreeDOS. SvarDOS cut FreeDOS down into something that would run on even an 8086 or 8088 PC. SvarDOS came as four 360kB floppy images, or a single 1.4MB disk image, and didn't need a 386-class CPU or a CD-ROM drive.
Barry Kauler ☛ New Dcontrol PET
I decided to include Roger's (radky in forum) Dcontrol screen tint and brightness control GUI app in Easy. See discussion thread
Barry Kauler ☛ Daedalus mtPaint screen snapshot fix
Problem reported and solution here:
https://forum.puppylinux.com/viewtopic.php?t=13451
Fix will be in the next release of Easy Daedalus.
Barry Kauler ☛ Daedalus many package version bumps
I posted a few days ago that Chromium 131.0.6778.85 has been compiled in OpenEmbedded -- that will be for Easy Scarthgap. For Daedalus, the Devuan repo has Chromium 131.0.6778.204, plus many more package version bumps, so they will be in the next release.
I have compiled the 6.6.67 kernel for both Scarthgap and Daedalus, as well as Broadcom PET and NVIDIA SFSs for both.