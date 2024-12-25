Tux Machines

Distributions and Operating Systems: DR-DOS and EasyOS/OpenEmbedded

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Dec 25, 2024

Only 166 Voters in Fedora Elections Under IBM
OpenShot 3.3 Open-Source Video Editor Is Now Available, Here’s What’s New
OpenShot creator Jonathan Thomas announced today the release and general availability of OpenShot 3.3 as a major update to this open-source, cross-platform, and free video editing software.
siduction Linux 2024.1.0 Released with Xfce 4.20, KDE Plasma 6.2, and LXQt 2.1
siduction 2024.1.0 has been released today as a major update to this Debian-based GNU/Linux distribution featuring some of the latest and greatest technologies and desktop environments.
Applications: Popcorn Time, Flatpak, ScummVM, Calibre
Serpent OS Enters Alpha with GNOME and COSMIC Spins, Powered by Linux 6.12 LTS
Ikey Doherty released today the long-anticipated alpha version of his new independent Linux distro, Serpent OS, which features some of the latest and greatest technologies and applications.
CachyOS Now Uses AutoFDO Kernel as Default Across All Supported Architectures
Today, the development team behind the Arch Linux-based CachyOS distribution released a new ISO snapshot for December 2024 with various improvements, updated components, a new default kernel, and other changes.
Fedora Asahi Remix 41 Released for Apple Silicon Macs with KDE Plasma 6.2
Today, the Fedora and Asahi Linux projects announced the general availability of Fedora Asahi Remix 41 as the latest version of this distribution developed for Apple Silicon Macs.
29,000 Pages With the SSG [original]
T2 SDE release version 24.12
The release contains a total of 2158 changesets, including approximately 3280 package updates, 200 fixed issues, 206 packages or features added and 37 removed and around 20 improvements
today's leftovers
Programming Leftovers
Open Hardware/Modding: SBCs, ESP32, and More
Audiocasts/Shows: Bryan Lunduke on Wikipedia, LinDoz Preview, and Late Night Linux
Canonical/Ubuntu: Weekly Newsletter and What to know when procuring GNU/Linux laptops
Debian: free software career, Debian mirrors, dropping the git protocol, and more
Distributions and Operating Systems: DR-DOS and EasyOS/OpenEmbedded
BSD: zpool, OPNsense, and Emulating *BSD on ARM
Security Leftovers
CapyPDF 0.14 is out
today's howtos
Today in Techrights
4MLinux 47.0 Released with Installation Support for Virtual (KVM) Block Devices
4MLinux developer Zbigniew Konojacki announced today the release and general availability of 4MLinux 47.0 as the latest stable version of this mini Linux distribution featuring the lightweight JWM window manager.
Android Leftovers
MECOOL KM9PRO MAX 4K Streaming Box runs Google TV 12.0 on Realtek RTD1325 SoC
Why I no longer recommend this Windows-like Linux distro
The best Linux distribution of 2024 is MacOS-like but accessible to all
today's howtos
GNU Releases: parallel, gtypist, and texinfo
today's leftovers
Raspberry Pi, Unix Workstations, Open Hardware, Arduino, and More
What do I want to see in the Linux ecosystem in 2025?
What Is Linux Mint, and Why Would You Use It?
If you’ve been thinking of switching to Linux, one of the options you may have come across is Linux Mint
A warm December embrace for you
It’s that time of year again—the time to get together with loved ones and to reflect
Ultramarine Linux 40 continues to be one fine unofficial Fedora Spin
If you're looking for a version of Fedora that offers a few extra tweaks to make the desktop even more user-friendly
Best Free and Open Source Software
the twenty-fifth year of my free software career
I've been lucky to be able to spend twenty! five! years! developing free software and making a living on it
The One With Androids & Cameras, But It's Mainline Linux
One thing that people have been asking us over and over is, will it be possible to use cameras with postmarketOS on Androids
Debian Mirrors Hierarchy
After finding AlmaLinux sync capacity is around 140Gbps at Tier 0 (or Tier 1, however you look at it)
The Linux log files you should know and how to use them
If you really want to see what's happening beneath the hood of your Linux distribution
This Linux distro I recommend to power users takes a unique approach to OS design
NixOS is a rock-solid OS with various layouts and an array of functionalities
A Brief History of FAI, Which Began 25 Years Ago
On Dec 21st, 1999 version 1.0 of FAI (Fully Automatic Installation) was announced
Today in Techrights
postmarketOS 24.12 Released with KDE Plasma Mobile 6.2.4, GNOME Shell 46
postmarketOS 24.12 was released today as the latest version of this Linux-based operating system for mobile devices that brings new features, support for new devices, and updated components.
Want a Really Lightweight Desktop Linux Experience? Try a Window Manager
Window managers manage only windows in the X Window System, providing you an alternative to Linux desktop environments
GNU/Linux and Free Software Stories
today's leftovers
Programming Leftovers
Distributions and Operating Systems: NixOS Hates Precompiled Programs, EasyOS File Information App
BSD Leftovers
Audiocasts/Shows: LINUX Unplugged and Open Source Security Podcast
Kernel: Unleashing the kernel with eBPF Steinar H. Gunderson's Kernel adventures
Open Hardware/Modding/Retro: Raspberry Pi, ESP32, and More
today's howtos
Security Leftovers
Darktable 5.0 Open-Source RAW Image Editor Officially Released, Here’s What’s New
Darktable 5.0 open-source raw image editor has been released today as a major update introducing new features, improvements, and enhanced camera support.
Linux 6.13-rc4
Android Leftovers
Google proposes Android, browser contract changes to address Search antitrust ruling
OpenShot 3.3 Pre-Release Introduces Fresh UI and Performance Boosts
9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: December 22nd, 2024
The 219th installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on December 22nd, 2024.
Free and Open Source Software
Review: The best of 2024
Another calendar year is drawing to a close
Archman XFCE Edition 2024-12 Stable Release
Archman XFCE Edition 2024-12, the final stable release of the year
AlmaLinux 10 Beta Offers Early Access to Key Upgrades
Get hands-on with AlmaLinux 10 Beta, featuring new x86_64_v2 support, top-tier toolsets
Today in Techrights
