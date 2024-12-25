Debian: free software career, Debian mirrors, dropping the git protocol, and more

I've been lucky to be able to spend twenty! five! years! developing free software and making a living on it, and this was a banner year for that career.

To start with, there was the Distribits conference. There's a big ecosystem of tools and projects that are based on git-annex, especially in scientific data management, and this was the first conference focused on that. Basically every talk involved git-annex in some way. It's been a while since I was at a conference where my software was in the center like that -- reminded me of Debconf days.