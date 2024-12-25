Debian: free software career, Debian mirrors, dropping the git protocol, and more
-
Joey Hess ☛ Joey Hess: the twenty-fifth year of my free software career
I've been lucky to be able to spend twenty! five! years! developing free software and making a living on it, and this was a banner year for that career.
To start with, there was the Distribits conference. There's a big ecosystem of tools and projects that are based on git-annex, especially in scientific data management, and this was the first conference focused on that. Basically every talk involved git-annex in some way. It's been a while since I was at a conference where my software was in the center like that -- reminded me of Debconf days.
-
Sahilister ☛ Sahil Dhiman: Debian Mirrors Hierarchy
After finding AlmaLinux sync capacity is around 140Gbps at Tier 0 (or Tier 1, however you look at it), I wanted to find source and hierarchy in Debian mirroring systems.
There are two main types of mirrors in Debian - Debian package mirrors (for package installs and updates) and Debian CD mirrors (for ISO and others medias). Let’s talk about package mirrors (and it’s hierarchy) first.
-
Russ Allbery ☛ Russ Allbery: Dropping the git protocol
Ever since I started converting my free software repositories to Git and hosting them on git.eyrie.org, I've made them available via the Git network protocol (the one that uses
git://URLs). This protocol doesn't support TLS or any other form of integrity checking on the wire and has been gently deprecated for some time. Recent changes to
git daemonbroke the way I was managing permissions for my personal repositories, which meant that the
git://git.eyrie.org/URLs have been broken for several months. Since no one has complained or apparently noticed, this seems like a good excuse to drop support entirely and run one fewer service. All of my personal repositories will continue to be accessible via Git over HTTPS, which is now the standard for anonymous Git checkouts. If the prior URL was
git://git.eyrie.org/area/package.git, the new URL is
https://git.eyrie.org/git/area/package.git. I've updated my web pages accordingly. This protocol provides integrity protection on the wire and a moderate amount of authentication of my server via a Let's Encrypt certificate.
-
Junichi Uekawa: Looking at my private repositories for what language I wrote.
I'm counting the number of days I wrote a certain file with specific file extension.
Markdown was at the top, because I usually have a doc, that's fine.
C++ is my top language.
Then lilypond and then js. Rust came much lower.
Lilypond was for my band scores it seems.