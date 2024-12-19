Windows TCO Stories
-
Tech Central (South Africa) ☛ Don't let ransomware ruin your December holidays
South Africa has become a significant target for ransomware attacks. In fact, Sophos’ State Of Ransomware report for 2024 highlights that 69% of South African organisations were hit by ransomware in the last year. The financial toll is staggering – average ransom demands have increased significantly, with businesses facing the dual challenge of paying the ransom and managing the costs of downtime, data loss and reputational damage.
-
The Record ☛ Nebraska AG sues Change Healthcare, UnitedHealth for data theft after ransomware attack
Nebraska’s Attorney General has filed a lawsuit against Change Healthcare accusing the company of exposing the sensitive healthcare information of state residents and leaving healthcare providers unable to provide care following a ransomware attack in February.
The 29-page filing alleges violations of Nebraska’s consumer protection and data security laws and says Change Healthcare — which is owned by UnitedHealth Group (UHG) — failed to implement proper security measures that exacerbated the data breach, disrupting critical healthcare services across the state.
-
The Record ☛ CISA orders federal agencies to secure Microsoft cloud systems after ‘recent’ intrusions
Federal civilian agencies were ordered to secure their Microsoft cloud systems after several recent cyber incidents.
The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) issued a binding directive on Tuesday giving federal agencies a series of deadlines to identify cloud systems, implement assessment tools and abide by the agency’s Secure Cloud Business Applications (SCuBA) secure configuration baselines.