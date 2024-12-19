Windows TCO Stories

Nebraska’s Attorney General has filed a lawsuit against Change Healthcare accusing the company of exposing the sensitive healthcare information of state residents and leaving healthcare providers unable to provide care following a ransomware attack in February.

The 29-page filing alleges violations of Nebraska’s consumer protection and data security laws and says Change Healthcare — which is owned by UnitedHealth Group (UHG) — failed to implement proper security measures that exacerbated the data breach, disrupting critical healthcare services across the state.