The 4 easiest ways to test Linux on your old PC before Windows 10 support runs out

Raspberry Pi-Like SBC Featuring Rockchip RK3576D, Dual Gigabit Ethernet, and PCIe Support

The Toybrick TB-RK3576D SBC is a compact development board designed for high-performance computing tasks. Its key features include dual Gigabit Ethernet ports, a PCIe slot, and multiple display interfaces, all in a compact form factor.

Pimoroni Presto: RP2350-Powered 4” IPS Display with Wireless Connectivity

Pimoroni has introduced the Presto Beta Edition, an RP2350-powered programmable desktop display designed for versatility and compact functionality. The device features a 4-inch square IPS touchscreen with a resolution of 480 x 480 pixels, housed in a black aluminum stand.

NVIDIA Launches Jetson Orin Nano Super Developer Kit with 67 TOPS AI Performance

NVIDIA has introduced the Jetson Orin Nano Super Developer Kit, a compact generative AI platform designed to enhance performance while remaining affordable. This new iteration delivers up to 67 TOPS of AI performance, offering a 1.7x improvement over its predecessor. It supports a wide range of generative AI models, including vision transformers, large language models, and transformer-based computer vision tasks.

9to5Linux

System76 Refreshes Their AMD-Powered Pangolin Linux Laptop with 2K Display

It’s been ten months since the AMD-only Pangolin laptop received an update, in February 2023, which added an AMD Ryzen 7 6800U processor with AMD Radeon 680M integrated graphics, a 144Hz Full HD display, DDR5 RAM options, and PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD storage.

Fedora Asahi Remix 41 Released for Apple Silicon Macs with KDE Plasma 6.2

Based on the Fedora Linux 41 operating system series and using the KDE Plasma 6.2 desktop environment by default, Fedora Asahi Remix 41 is here to introduce x86/x86-64 emulation integration including support for AAA games to Apple Silicon based on the new conformant Vulkan 1.4 driver.

Kali Linux 2024.4 Released with Linux Kernel 6.11, GNOME 47, and New Hacking Tools

Powered by Linux kernel 6.11 and still using the Xfce 4.18 desktop environment by default, Kali Linux 2024.4 is here three months after the previous release, Kali Linux 2024.3, introducing Python 3.12 as the default Python interpreter, support for the latest GNOME 47 desktop environment, deprecation of the i386 kernel and images, deprecation of DSA keys in the SSH client, and new tools.

The 4 easiest ways to test Linux on your old PC before Windows 10 support runs out

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Dec 19, 2024

Quoting: The 4 easiest ways to test Linux on your old PC before Windows 10 support runs out | ZDNET —

Windows 10 will soon be coming to an end. Anyone using the Microsoft OS has until October 14, 2025, to find an alternative. If your PC can handle the increased system requirements of Windows 11, you can always upgrade, but if your computer is aging, chances are slim that it will support the latest version.

Ergo... Linux!

But for those who've never heard of, seen, or used Linux, how can you test it out before making the switch? I've come up with four options for you to consider.

Here they are.

Read on

Kdenlive 24.12 Added Multiple Subtitle Tracks & Removed Qt5 Support
Kdenlive, the popular Qt-based free open-source video editor
Xfce 4.20 Desktop Environment Released with Experimental Wayland Support
Two years after the release of Xfce 4.18, Xfce 4.20 is here as another major update to this light and fast desktop environment for GNU/Linux distributions.
GNU/Linux Growing in Chile [original]
chart
The Shepherd 1.0.0 released!
Finally, twenty-one years after its inception (twenty-one!)
Nextcloud Takes on Microsoft, Microsoft Systemd 257 Released in Microsoft GitHub (Proprietary) by Microsoft Staff
Release of Kubernetes 1.32
LibreOffice 24.8.4 Office Suite Is Now Available for Download with 55 Bug Fixes
The Document Foundation announced today the general availability of LibreOffice 24.8.4 as the fourth maintenance update to the latest LibreOffice 24.8 office suite series to address more than 50 bugs.
Leap 15.5 Nears End of Life
The release of Leap 15.6 on June 12 set in motion the End of Life for maintenance and security for Leap 15.5
Introducing Project Aardvark
Android prepares new options for customizing your lock screen clock
6 Linux Distros to Watch Out for in 2025
IPFire 2.29 - Core Update 190 released
The last update of the year is ready to be released: IPFire 2.29 - Core Update 190
Best Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations
Bluefin – Fedora based Linux distribution
Bluefin is an immutable, developer-focused, Cloud-native Linux distribution that’s based on Fedora
Announcing Incus 6.8
The Incus team is pleased to announce the release of Incus 6.8
6 Linux myths, busted
Linux is more popular than ever, but certain myths still surround the open-source OS
Windows TCO Stories
Games: Steam Replay, Proton Experimental, Tactical Breach Wizards, COPA CITY, Comet Force
Canonical/Ubuntu: Emojis, Microsoft Spyware, and WINE et al
Security Leftovers
Gadgets and Hardware: Zephyr, Jetson, and More
Linux (Kernel) Development and 'Linux' Foundation Openwashing
Fedora, CentOS, and Red Hat
Applications: Cron Job Managers, End of Life for Istio 1.22, Slink Introduced
Debian opens a can of username worms
It has long been said that naming things is one of the hard things to do in computer science
Hyprland 0.46: Nvidia Hardware Cursors, Better Colors, and Festive Surprises
Hyprland 0.46 tiling Wayland compositor released
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
20 years of Linux on the Desktop (part 2)
The first official Ubuntu release was 4.10
Videos/Audiocasts/Shows: LibreOffice, mintCast, LF, openSUSE, and Wordpress
Education, Devices, and Modded Hardware
Security Leftovers
Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi, Framework, and More
Mozilla: “Firefox” in Haiku, Ecosia Partnership, Improvements to Mozilla’s Searchfox Code Browser, Lawsuit from Former Executive
Games: Steam Deck Stars Bundle, Crescent County, and More
Android Leftovers
Custom vehicle icons in Google Maps have started rolling out to a select few on Android
Fresh off the digital Gutenberg: The fall 2024 Bulletin is now online
The latest issue of the Free Software Bulletin is now online
PeerTube 7 Brings a Complete Makeover
Simplified, beautiful, and accessible! PeerTube 7 open-source decentralized video platform introduces new themes
Alpine Linux 3.21: Lean, mean, and LoongArch-ready
A cool mountain breeze blowing in after the new LTS kernel
6 ways modern Linux distros are less infuriating
It's a completely different story today with many of the leading Linux distros offering far superior experiences than years past
Leaving Windows 10 for Linux? 5 security differences to consider first
With Windows 10 nearing the end of its life, you might be thinking about switching to Linux
Best Free and Open Source Alternatives to Microsoft Photos
I'm a Linux power user, and I recommend this distro to newbies and experts alike
If you're looking for a sensible operating system that takes a practical approach to the desktop, OpenMandriva is worth a look
The 3 most Windows-like Linux distros you can try because change is hard
If you want to keep your machine running smoothly and feeling familiar, check out these Linux distros
Cheers to 5 Years of openSUSE Bar
The openSUSE community will celebrate the 5-year anniversary of the openSUSE Bar on Dec. 19
Security Leftovers
Programming Leftovers
Audiocasts/Shows: Late Night Linux, Destination Linux
Open Hardware: Raspberry Pi, ESP32, Arduino, and More
Applications: Release of GNU Taler 0.14, some software recommendations, and "two very different things" called "package managers"
Linux 6.13-rc3
Earlier this week it felt to me like things might have already started to quiet down in prep for the holidays
Linux Mint 22.1 “Xia” Beta Is Now Available for Download with Cinnamon 6.4
The Linux Mint team has now published the ISO images of the beta release of the upcoming Linux Mint 22.1 release, which can be downloaded right now for public testing from the official mirrors.
Applications: Apps Updates Round-up, Mastodon App Tuba, and Krita Monthly Update
Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi, PureOS, and More
Security Leftovers
Android Leftovers
Gboard looks like it's getting ready for Android XR (APK teardown)
Rspamd 3.11 Brings Modernized Elasticsearch Integration
Rspamd 3.11 spam filtering system introduces Elasticsearch 8/OpenSearch 2 support, smarter ratelimiting, key security fixes, and more
Best Free and Open Source Software
I Don't See a Reason to Switch to Windows from Linux Anymore in 2025
Do you think there's any reason to switch to Windows? Well, we don't think so, and here's why
Happy Birthday To My Beloved Husband [original]
I might not have many surprises and gifts for you today
I converted this Mini PC from Windows to Linux, and it came alive. Here's how
The Herk Orion is a capable Ryzen-powered Mini PC in its own right
Games: KLETKA, Little Rocket Lab, and More
This Week in Plasma: Better fractional scaling
This week's headliner change is something that I think will make a lot of people happy
Wine 10.0-rc2
The Wine development release 10.0-rc2 is now available
Open Hardware/Modding: ESP, Raspberry Pi, and QuartzPro64 RK3588 Developer Board
Some hardware picks
Red Hat Leftovers
Applications: Gear Lever and GNU libiconv 1.18
a pair of Free software picks
Audiocasts/Shows: LINUX Unplugged, Open Source Security Podcast, "The Year of The Linux Desktop"
Games: Retro, Games on GNU/Linux, and Layoffs
