posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Dec 19, 2024



Quoting: The 4 easiest ways to test Linux on your old PC before Windows 10 support runs out | ZDNET —

Windows 10 will soon be coming to an end. Anyone using the Microsoft OS has until October 14, 2025, to find an alternative. If your PC can handle the increased system requirements of Windows 11, you can always upgrade, but if your computer is aging, chances are slim that it will support the latest version.

Ergo... Linux!

But for those who've never heard of, seen, or used Linux, how can you test it out before making the switch? I've come up with four options for you to consider.

Here they are.