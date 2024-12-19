Games: Steam Replay, Proton Experimental, Tactical Breach Wizards, COPA CITY, Comet Force
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Steam Replay for 2024 is live to show off all those hours you played
Valve have put up Steam Replay, their end of year little look over your Steam account, so you can show off how many hours you put into games across various platforms. Yes, Valve changed the name of this again. It was Steam Replay, then Steam Year In Review and now back to Steam Replay again.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Proton Experimental gets fixes for Final Fantasy XIV, Nioh: Complete Edition and more for Steam Deck / Linux
A small Proton Experimental update was released today for Steam Deck and Desktop Linux gamers ahead of the coming holiday season. Here's all that's new.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Tactical Breach Wizards has a Beta with improvements for Gamepad and Steam Deck verification
Highly rated by players, Tactical Breach Wizards from Suspicious Developments is about to get even better for Gamepad and Steam Deck players with a Beta available for testing.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ In management sim COPA CITY you run events for Football teams and the developer plans Steam Deck support
A Football game where you're not on the pitch or managing the Football teams directly? Interesting. This management sim could be quite different.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Check out the demo for Comet Force a quirky space arena shooter action roguelite
Was that enough genres in the title? Maybe I should have added more. Anyway, Comet Force looks fun and quirky and there's a demo out now you can try. It's probably one of the weirdest but also most interesting top-down space shooters I've seen for a while, thanks to the blend of features it offers.