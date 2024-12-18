EPEL and Red Hat Leftovers
Peter 'CzP' Czanik ☛ Test syslog-ng on EPEL 10!
CentOS Stream 10 and EPEL 10 just became available, and as usual, I tried to build syslog-ng as soon as possible. For now it is available in my git snapshot repository, but I am also planning to make it available in EPEL 10 soon.
Red Hat Official ☛ Streamline lifecycle management of 5G Core CNFs on Red Hat OpenShift
Red Hat streamlines the upgrade, deployment, and configuration of Red Hat OpenShift clusters running 5G core cloud-native network functions (CNFs). A simplified upgrade process helps you keep your software infrastructure current with the latest features and security enhancements. By ensuring compatibility between CNFs, application platforms, and underlying operating systems, Red Hat helps you reduce operational complexity while maintaining optimal performance and reliability across your 5G network.
Red Hat Official ☛ Red Hat OpenStack Services on OpenShift: Rethinking storage design in pod-based architectures
In this new form factor, the OpenStack control services such as keystone, nova, glance and neutron that were once deployed as standalone containers on top of bare metal or virtual machines (VMs) are now deployed as native Red Hat OpenShift pods leveraging the flexibility, placement, abstraction and scalability of Kubernetes orchestration
Red Hat ☛ Our top Hey Hi (AI) articles of 2024 [Ed: Red Hat entertaining buzzword and hype far too often]
As we close out the year, we're rounding up the articles that resonated the most with our readers on Linux, Kubernetes and OpenShift, Ansible automation, programming languages and runtimes, and more.
Red Hat ☛ Automatic certificate issuing with IdM and cert-manager operator for OpenShift
This article will show you how to automatically issue certificates using Identity Management in Red Bait Enterprise GNU/Linux (IdM) and cert-manager operator for OpenShift.
Securing communications is a must, not only to protect the data but to provide greater data integrity as well. Applications achieve greater communications security using cryptographic certificates, but these certificates have their own lifecycle. They need to be renewed when expired and the renewal process, when done manually, is prone to errors.
Red Hat ☛ Example-CNF: Automating the deployment of DPDK-based network functions on OpenShift with fault tolerance [Ed: Outsourcing to Microsoft's proprietary prison is bad optics at the very least]
Network optimization with Data Plane Development Kit (DPDK) and Single Root Input/Output Virtualization (SR-IOV) is widely supported and adopted in Kubernetes and Red Hat OpenShift. In this article, we will present a means of automatically deploying an open source Cloud-Native Network Function (CNF), called Example-CNF, in order to test particular Telco-related configurations and scenarios, leveraging DPDK's capabilities within containerized environments.