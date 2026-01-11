news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jan 11, 2026



Quoting: Radxa NX4 system-on-module runs RK3576 with LPDDR5 and 6 TOPS AI —

Radxa supports Debian, Yocto, Buildroot, and Android 14 on the NX4, targeting industrial, AIoT, and multimedia deployments with both commercial- and industrial-grade variants.

Documentation covers system setup, networking, and hardware usage, and includes flashing tools, system images, and open hardware files such as schematics, pinouts, and mechanical drawings for the module and IO board.