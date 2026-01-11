news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jan 11, 2026



Quoting: I replaced Windows with Linux and everything’s going great | The Verge —

I picked CachyOS rather than a better-known distro like Ubuntu because it’s optimized for modern hardware, and I had heard that it’s easy to install and set up for gaming, which is one of the reasons I’d stuck with Windows for this long. After backing up my Windows image sometime in December (close enough), I follow the installation instructions in the Cachy wiki and download the CachyOS live image to a Ventoy USB drive, plug it into my PC, reboot into the BIOS to disable Secure Boot, reboot again into the Ventoy bootloader, and launch the CachyOS disk image.

First challenge: My mouse buttons don’t work. I can move the cursor, but can’t click on anything. I try plugging in a mouse (without unplugging the first one), same deal. Not a major issue; I can get around fine with just the keyboard. Maybe this is just an issue with the live image.