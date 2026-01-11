Mageia 10 is planned for release in April 2026, which will mark exactly three years from the release of Mageia 9. It’s powered by the long-term supported Linux 6.12 LTS kernel series and ships with the KDE Plasma 6.5, GNOME 49, and Xfce 4.20 desktop environments.

Work on Budgie 10.10 kicked off more than a year ago, and many of Budgie’s components have already been ported to Wayland during this time. As a result, Budgie 10.10 is here as the first release of this modern desktop environment to mark the official migration from X11 to Wayland.

KDE Plasma 6.6 promises a new “Plasma Login Manager” display manager that could replace existing login managers like SDDM in popular distributions shipping with a KDE Plasma edition, such as the upcoming Fedora Linux 44, but most probably also in CachyOS, EndeavourOS, and other distros.

Coming almost two months after Debian 13.2, the Debian 13.3 point release is here to provide the community with an updated installation media targeting those who want to deploy the latest Debian 13 “Trixie” operating system series on new hardware or those who had issues with the previous ISO releases.

Synced with the upstream Arch Linux repositories, the new ArchBang Linux release (v1001) introduces wmenu, a dynamic menu for Wayland and wlroots-based Wayland compositors like Labwc, as a drop-in replacement for the dmenu application launcher.