Although Swift Testing supports structs, you can also use classes as suites of tests. So I can still use a common base class that provides standard functionality for all my tests. Each project has a subclass with its own test data and project-specific functionality, and sometimes I have more layers for groups of tests that have lots of common setup. It seems like this architecture will continue to work, and it’s much nicer with Swift Testing because I can do the setup in init() instead of having to override func setUpWithError(). With XCTest, I also always had to override func tearDownWithError() to clear out property values because otherwise they would still exist while the next test ran. Swift Testing, as far as I know, does not have this problem, so I can rely on deinit to clear out the properties automatically and only override it when I need to do more than that.