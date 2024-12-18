Programming Leftovers
-
Kodsnack ☛ Kodsnack 620 - Encapsulation of knowledge, with Dejan Milicic
Fredrik talks to Dejan Milicic about software development - understanding, methods, and stories.
-
Rlang ☛ A Complete Guide to Using na.rm in R: Vector and Data Frame Examples
Missing values are a common challenge in data analysis, and R provides robust tools for handling them. The na.rm parameter is one of R’s most essential features for managing NA values in your data. This comprehensive guide will walk you through everything you need to know about using na.rm effectively in your R programming journey.
-
Michael Tsai ☛ Issues Adopting Swift Testing
Although Swift Testing supports structs, you can also use classes as suites of tests. So I can still use a common base class that provides standard functionality for all my tests. Each project has a subclass with its own test data and project-specific functionality, and sometimes I have more layers for groups of tests that have lots of common setup. It seems like this architecture will continue to work, and it’s much nicer with Swift Testing because I can do the setup in init() instead of having to override func setUpWithError(). With XCTest, I also always had to override func tearDownWithError() to clear out property values because otherwise they would still exist while the next test ran. Swift Testing, as far as I know, does not have this problem, so I can rely on deinit to clear out the properties automatically and only override it when I need to do more than that.
-
James G ☛ Advent of Patterns: Diffs
A “diff” shows the difference between two states of a document. You can use a diff to understand what has been added, changed, removed, and moved within a document
Diffs are often accompanied by metadata such as who made each change in a document, when the change was made, and an identifier that refers to a checkpoint of the document when a change was made (i.e. a wiki history, a Git commit).
-
Lee Briggs ☛ The Death of Developer Relations
While I usually leave these events motivated and energized, something this year was different — marked by a noticeable absence. I could count on one hand the number of conversations I had with anyone in Developer Relations (DevRel) - whether they were community builders, developer advocates, or part of any similar role.
-
Brian Callahan ☛ Let's cross compile from FreeBSD/amd64 to macOS/aarch64
I have a mini PC that I bought back in May. It's an OK machine for the price. It's a little more OK of a machine for me since I got it for about $100. At the moment it runs FreeBSD 14.2 and acts as a home NAS. It was cheap, it is low power, and with a 1 TB Samsung T7 SSD it meets my needs. Honestly, it is my favorite type of hardware: something that gets out of my way and lets me do the things I want to do. Incidentally, this is also why I like FreeBSD and ZFS for running a NAS.
-
Chris Ferris ☛ Farris's Three Laws of Auto Remediation
I’ve finally settled on the wording for Farris’s Three Laws of Cloud Security Auto Remediation:
• A bot must never harm stateful data or allow stateful data to come to harm.
• A bot must act with utmost haste so functionality doesn’t become dependent on a misconfiguration.
• A bot must announce its existence and tell a carbon-based life form what it did and why.
I think these reflect the key tenants of auto-remediation while staying true to the original source of the Three Laws.
-
Rlang ☛ How to Use na.omit in R: A Comprehensive Guide to Handling Missing Values
Missing values are a common challenge in data analysis. In R programming, the na.omit() function serves as a powerful tool for handling these missing values, represented as “NA” (Not Available). This comprehensive guide will walk you through various techniques for managing NA values effectively in your R programming projects.
-
Python
-
Jeff Triplett ☛ 🤷 Why do the Django and Python communities use so many Google Forms?
Getting data in and out of Django isn’t hard, but why isn’t it as easy as using Google Forms?
I’d love to see a Django version of Google Forms that we can all use.
-
TecMint ☛ The Ultimate Guide to Python Operators with Examples
Operators are symbols or keywords that perform operations on variables and values. These operations can be arithmetic, logical, comparison-based, or something else entirely.
-
TecMint ☛ How to Use PyTest for Unit Testing in Python
In this article, we will learn how to write and run effective unit tests in Python using PyTest, one of the most popular testing frameworks for Python.
-
ID Root ☛ IP Address Information using Python
In today’s digital landscape, understanding IP addresses is crucial for network management, security, and application development. Python, with its robust libraries and straightforward syntax, provides an excellent platform for retrieving and manipulating IP address information. >
-
TecMint ☛ Setting Up a Development Environment for Python, Node.js, and Java on Fedora
This tutorial will guide you through setting up a development environment for three widely-used programming languages: Python, Node.js, and Java. We will cover the installation process, configuration, and common tools for each language.
-
-
Shell/Bash/Zsh/Ksh
-
Oil Shell ☛ Why Should a Unix Shell Have Objects?
So why does YSH have objects? This post explains seven use cases: [...]
-
-
Golang
-
University of Toronto ☛ Some notes on "closed interfaces" in Go
One reaction to basic proposals for union types in Go is to note that "closed interfaces" provide a lot of these features (cf). When I saw this I had to refresh myself about what such a closed interface is, and then think about some of the potential issues and limitations involved, leaving me with some things I want to note down for my later reference.
-