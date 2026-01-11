news
mux-media is a CLI utility for muxing media (e.g. video, audio, subtitles).
jrnlc - plain-text terminal journal - LinuxLinks
jrnlc is a personal project built to be simple, fast, and predictable. It stores journal entries in a plain-text file and focuses on minimalism rather than features. No database, no cloud sync — just text on disk.
intentrace - strace with intent - LinuxLinks
Due to the fact that linux syscalls almost always have dual usage that’s obfuscated by libraries, seeing what a syscall is exactly asking for is immensely useful when e.g. a programmer is debugging a crashing binary. Intentrace follows a similar working methodology to the one employed by the UniKraft kernel in that it attempts to cover a high percentage of the most popular linux software despite supporting only around 166 syscalls out of the 380+ Linux syscalls
ODiff - native image comparison tool - LinuxLinks
ODiff is a fast native image comparison tool. It compares the visual difference between 2 images in milliseconds. ODiff is designed specifically to handle significantly similar images like screenshots, photos, AI-generated images and many more.
ODiff is designed to be portable, fast, and memory efficient.
14 Useful Free and Open Source CSS Parsers - LinuxLinks
A CSS parser is a component of a web browser (or any CSS-processing tool) that reads CSS code and turns it into a structured format the computer can understand and use. This roundup focuses on CSS parsers for Linux.
Here’s our verdict captured in a legendary LinuxLinks-style ratings chart. Only free and open source software is eligible for inclusion here.
Furtherance - track your time - LinuxLinks
Furtherance is a time tracking app. It allows you to track time spent on different activities without worrying about your data being captured and sold.
Whatsit - native desktop client for WhatsApp - LinuxLinks
Whatsit is a lightweight, native desktop client for WhatsApp Web built with Qt 6 and Qt WebEngine.
Hammer - story editor - LinuxLinks
Hammer is a simple tool for building stories.
Tithon - IRC client - LinuxLinks
Tithon is a modern, cross-platform IRC client that combines the power of IRC with a clean desktop interface. Built with Go and Electron, it leverages IRCv3 features to provide a smooth messaging experience while staying true to the IRC protocol.
