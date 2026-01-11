news
KDE: KJournald, New Snaps, QtNat, and Updated Tellico Handbook
KJournald Update January 2026
A surprising long time passed since my last status update about KJournald. So it’s time again to shed some light on the recent changes.
KJournald is a KDE project that provides graphical browsing UI for journald log databases. For those who never heard the term “journald”, journald is the system logging service of systemd and it is found in most modern GNU/Linux systems. This means, in the journald databases one can find all the system log messages about important incidents happening on a system, which make it very important for system admins but also for all technical users who want to analyze when something is not working correctly on their systems.
I love KDE too much to retire! Snap beta releases trickling in. Stay tuned.
A short but sweet note to say I am coming out of my short retirement to help with snaps again. My time is extremely limited, however we are working hard on getting snaps on CI and I have some newer snaps in –beta trickling in for testing. You must install kf6-core24 from beta as well to test them ( this will likely break older kde snaps in the process so beware. ) This is slow going as I work on them during my hour lunch at day job and spare stolen moments. KDE is coming up on its 30th birthday!!! How cool is that!
QtNat – Open your port with Qt
QtNat is a lightweight C++ library built with Qt 6 that simplifies NAT port mapping using UPnP (Universal Plug and Play). It is designed to help developers easily expose local services to external networks without requiring manual router configuration for users.
Updated Tellico Handbook
Online publication of the documentation for many of KDE applications has been updated to docs.kde.org. Tellico’s current handbook can be found there.