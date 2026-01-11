KDE: KJournald, New Snaps, QtNat, and Updated Tellico Handbook

A surprising long time passed since my last status update about KJournald. So it’s time again to shed some light on the recent changes.

KJournald is a KDE project that provides graphical browsing UI for journald log databases. For those who never heard the term “journald”, journald is the system logging service of systemd and it is found in most modern GNU/Linux systems. This means, in the journald databases one can find all the system log messages about important incidents happening on a system, which make it very important for system admins but also for all technical users who want to analyze when something is not working correctly on their systems.