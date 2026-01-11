news
3 Useful Free and Open Source R Linters
A linter is a tool used in software development to analyze source code for potential errors, stylistic issues, and adherence to coding standards. It essentially acts as a static code analyzer, examining the code without actually executing it. Linters help developers catch issues early in the development cycle, improving code quality and maintainability
Linters are useful tools for maintaining code quality and consistency in your R applications. They analyze code for potential issues, enforce coding standards, and help catch errors before they are pushed into production. Linters are not necessarily a quick fix, can be a distraction, and it’s not inconceivable that they may not be helpful with old, large code bases.
This article picks some useful tools to help you fix R code.
Here’s our verdict captured in a legendary LinuxLinks-style ratings chart. Only free and open source software is eligible for inclusion here.
Scrap - block based programming language - LinuxLinks
Scrap is a new block based programming language with the aim towards advanced users.
It is written in pure C and mostly inspired by other block based languages such as Scratch and its forks such as Turbowarp.
This is free and open source software.
BART - Computational Magnetic Resonance Imaging - LinuxLinks
The Berkeley Advanced Reconstruction Toolbox (BART) toolbox is an image-reconstruction framework for Computational Magnetic Resonance Imaging.
It consists of a programming library and a toolbox of command-line programs. The library provides common operations on multi-dimensional arrays, Fourier and wavelet transforms, as well as generic implementations of iterative optimization algorithms. The command-line tools provide direct access to basic operations on multi-dimensional arrays as well as efficient implementations of many calibration and reconstruction algorithms for parallel imaging and compressed sensing.
The software is intended for research use only and NOT FOR DIAGNOSTIC USE.
This is free and open source software.