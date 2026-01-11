Manjaro Is Arch Linux for Newbies

news

You’ve may have heard that Arch Linux isn’t exactly the easiest Linux distribution to install or use.

What if I told you that there’s a distribution based on Arch Linux that makes it easy enough for just about anyone to use?

Well, that’s a reality, and the distribution in question is Manjaro.

Manjaro came into being in 2011 and didn’t hit the beta stage until two years later. The big selling point of this take on Arch Linux is its ease of installation. Where Arch Linux is installed via the command line, Manjaro takes a more modern approach with a user-friendly GUI.