I gave this security-centric Linux OS a try, and it’s an ethical hacker’s dream
Okay, I admit it; I'm a huge sucker for KDE Plasma. I know and understand that there are plenty of desktop environments for Linux out there, and I don't have any strong qualms with any specific one, but it has gotten to the point where I install KDE Plasma on any system I install. In fact, it has gotten so bad that I will consider trying out a new operating system because it announced that it's using KDE Plasma.
So, ParrotOS 7 came out, and with it came a switch to the KDE Plasma desktop environment. I really wanted to give it a shot to see how it looks and feels, which is probably one of the weirder reasons someone has downloaded an OS built around security and pen-testing. It makes me feel like I'm purchasing a high-security padlock purely because it comes in a nice shade of blue.
Still, the OS itself sounded promising, so I really wanted to jump in and see what it was like. So, I grabbed the ISO and threw it on my spare laptop.