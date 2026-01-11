I gave this security-centric Linux OS a try, and it’s an ethical hacker’s dream

The UGen300 is built around the Hailo Hailo-10H processor, which ASUS rates at up to 40 TOPS (INT4) of inference performance. The accelerator integrates 8 GB of LPDDR4 memory, allowing models to run locally on the device without consuming host system memory or CPU resources.

KDE Frameworks 6.22 is here to fix multiple clipboard-related issues on Wayland, including an issue that caused the current copied data from the Klipper clipboard app to be lost when closing the pop-up without selecting anything, and an issue where the Spectacle screenshot tool failed to copy screenshots to the clipboard.

Synced with the upstream Arch Linux repositories, the new ArchBang Linux release (v1001) introduces wmenu, a dynamic menu for Wayland and wlroots-based Wayland compositors like Labwc, as a drop-in replacement for the dmenu application launcher.

Coming almost two months after Debian 13.2, the Debian 13.3 point release is here to provide the community with an updated installation media targeting those who want to deploy the latest Debian 13 “Trixie” operating system series on new hardware or those who had issues with the previous ISO releases.

KDE Plasma 6.6 promises a new “Plasma Login Manager” display manager that could replace existing login managers like SDDM in popular distributions shipping with a KDE Plasma edition, such as the upcoming Fedora Linux 44, but most probably also in CachyOS, EndeavourOS, and other distros.

Work on Budgie 10.10 kicked off more than a year ago, and many of Budgie’s components have already been ported to Wayland during this time. As a result, Budgie 10.10 is here as the first release of this modern desktop environment to mark the official migration from X11 to Wayland.

Mageia 10 is planned for release in April 2026, which will mark exactly three years from the release of Mageia 9. It’s powered by the long-term supported Linux 6.12 LTS kernel series and ships with the KDE Plasma 6.5, GNOME 49, and Xfce 4.20 desktop environments.

Budgie developer Joshua Strobl shares with us today some interesting details about Budgie 11, such as the fact that the upcoming desktop environment will be written in the Qt 6 open-source application framework, and some steps have already been taken in this direction with the Budgie 10.10 release.

news

I gave this security-centric Linux OS a try, and it’s an ethical hacker’s dream

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Jan 11, 2026



Okay, I admit it; I'm a huge sucker for KDE Plasma. I know and understand that there are plenty of desktop environments for Linux out there, and I don't have any strong qualms with any specific one, but it has gotten to the point where I install KDE Plasma on any system I install. In fact, it has gotten so bad that I will consider trying out a new operating system because it announced that it's using KDE Plasma.

So, ParrotOS 7 came out, and with it came a switch to the KDE Plasma desktop environment. I really wanted to give it a shot to see how it looks and feels, which is probably one of the weirder reasons someone has downloaded an OS built around security and pen-testing. It makes me feel like I'm purchasing a high-security padlock purely because it comes in a nice shade of blue.

Still, the OS itself sounded promising, so I really wanted to jump in and see what it was like. So, I grabbed the ISO and threw it on my spare laptop.

