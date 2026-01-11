news
Linux Devices and Badly Made Devices
-
Devices/Embedded
-
CNX Software ☛ AMD Embedded+ mini-ITX Board features Ryzen Hey Hi (AI) Embedded P132 CPU, Versal Hey Hi (AI) Edge Gen2 VE3558 SoC FPGA
At CES 2026, Sapphire Technology introduced the EDGE+VPR-7P132, an “AMD Embedded+” Mini-ITX motherboard built around AMD’s newly announced Ryzen Hey Hi (AI) Embedded P100 series of SoCs, namely the hexa-core Ryzen P132 (V4526iX) CPU, and an AMD Versal Hey Hi (AI) Edge Gen 2 VE3558 SoC FPGA, which features octa-core Arm Cortex-A78AE + ten Cortex-R52 real-time cores beyond FPGA fabric. It’s the first AMD Ryzen Hey Hi (AI) Embedded motherboard we’ve seen.
-
Terence Eden ☛ Why my NFC passport didn’t work at Heathrow’s eGates
I went to a different gate, inserted my passport, and held it down with my left hand. The gate successfully read my passport and let me through.
What's the difference between my left and right hand? On my left, I wear my wedding ring, on my right, I wear an NFC ring!
-
Bruce Schneier ☛ Palo Alto Crosswalk Signals Had Default Passwords - Schneier on Security
-
Palo Alto Daily Post ☛ Crosswalk signals were hacked because of a weak password – Palo Alto Daily Post
We now know why hackers were able to take over the talking crosswalks on El Camino and have them air AI messages impersonating Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg.
Turns out Caltrans didn’t change the passwords for the crosswalks that the manufacturers set, making them vulnerable to hackers.
-
-
Open Hardware/Modding
-
Hackaday ☛ ESP With EEG — No, Not That ESP!
While EEG research might help you figure out extrasensory perception, we won’t be betting on it. However, if you want to read EEG data and use an ESP32, [Cerelog-ESP-EEG] might be the right project for you. The commercial project is an 8-channel biosensing board suitable for EEG, EMG, ECG, and brain-computer interface studies. However, the company says, “We love the hacker community! We explicitly grant permission for Personal & Educational Use.” We love you too.
-
Raspberry Pi ☛ Sixfab wins big at CES with Raspberry Pi–powered AI gateway
Our friends over at Sixfab, one of our long-standing Raspberry Pi Design Partners, are kicking off 2026 in serious style. They headed to Las Vegas this week to pick up the CES Best of Innovation Award — the show’s highest honour — for their new AI gateway, ALPON X5 AI, which is powered by Raspberry Pi Compute Module 5 and DEEPX’s DX-M1 accelerator chip.
-