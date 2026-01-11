news
9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: January 11th, 2026
This week, we got new distro releases including Linux Mint 22.3, Nitrux 5.1, Debian 13.3, Debian 12.13, IPFire 2.29 Core Update 199, ArchBang 1001, and Mageia 10 alpha, as well as new software releases including KDE Gear 25.12.1, KDE Frameworks 6.22, GStreamer 1.28 Release Candidate, and Budgie 10.10.
On top of that, I take a look at Devuan 6 on Raspberry Pi 5 and tell you all about the new Linux laptops from StarLabs and TUXEDO Computers. Below, you can check out this week’s hottest news and access all the distro and package downloads released this past week in the 9to5Linux roundup for January 11th, 2026.