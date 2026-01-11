THIRDREALITY lists a quad-core processor, 2 GB of RAM, and 8 GB of onboard storage, along with integrated wireless connectivity including dual-band Wi-Fi (2.4 GHz and 5 GHz), Bluetooth/BLE, Thread, and standard Zigbee.

The UGen300 is built around the Hailo Hailo-10H processor, which ASUS rates at up to 40 TOPS (INT4) of inference performance. The accelerator integrates 8 GB of LPDDR4 memory, allowing models to run locally on the device without consuming host system memory or CPU resources.

The Radxa NX4 integrates an octa-core CPU configuration with four Arm Cortex-A72 cores and four Cortex-A53 cores, paired with an Arm Mali-G52 MC3 GPU supporting OpenGL ES, OpenCL, and Vulkan.

The Gemini 305 is a compact stereo 3D camera developed specifically for robotic wrist mounting. Measuring 42 × 42 × 23 mm, it supports depth and color imaging at distances as short as 4 cm, targeting close-range manipulation, grasping, and object recognition tasks.

news

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: January 11th, 2026

posted by Marius Nestor on Jan 11, 2026



This week, we got new distro releases including Linux Mint 22.3, Nitrux 5.1, Debian 13.3, Debian 12.13, IPFire 2.29 Core Update 199, ArchBang 1001, and Mageia 10 alpha, as well as new software releases including KDE Gear 25.12.1, KDE Frameworks 6.22, GStreamer 1.28 Release Candidate, and Budgie 10.10.

On top of that, I take a look at Devuan 6 on Raspberry Pi 5 and tell you all about the new Linux laptops from StarLabs and TUXEDO Computers. Below, you can check out this week’s hottest news and access all the distro and package downloads released this past week in the 9to5Linux roundup for January 11th, 2026.

