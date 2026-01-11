original
Red Hat Employees Worry About Layoffs Tomorrow
If the rumours are true, there will be many Red Hat layoffs tomorrow (they're considered IBM staff, so the term "Red Hat layoffs" might be a misfit).
"It could be a number of things," I got told. If not layoffs, then something else, but the company tries to keep quiet about it. "All of us are nervous."
There will be an announcement either internally or in public some time tomorrow.
"They're just rumors for now," I got told. "There's a rumor of more layoffs."
Let's wait and see. █
Image source: Gas station, Route 99, Seattle, Washington.